3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting January 3, 2022

Get ready for a week to remember, and it's all starting on January 3, 2022.

Now that's happy news, isn't it? With the Moon waxing in Aquarius, Moon conjunction Venus and Moon conjunction Mercury, we may even want to break out in song.

This is, after all, the dawning of a new age, and we are only too happy to usher it in during this first week of the new year.

Expect to be heard this week. Yes, what you say will not only be interesting to others. You'll finally feel like someone out there is taking you seriously.

How rare, to know that your words aren't wasted, and that's what this week is going to bring you. What's even better is that during this week, you'll come up with some real doozies, when it comes to innovative ideas and the like.

We can expect to feel energized as well during the week and that is possibly due to the idea of getting some good sleep.

If we've been health conscious, we will reap the benefits of good health this week, and it will show in physical strength and emotional fairness.

It's a good week to use our imaginations, as well as it is prime for art projects and all manner of creative endeavors.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Week January 3, 2022:

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With a waxing crescent in Aquarius and the Sun still in your sign of Capricorn, you're going to feel like you're on to something special. You're 'all ideas' during this particular week, and when you get to thinking, it's never in vain.

You're a producer, naturally, and that gift of yours relies upon manifestation. This means that you don't do anything that just 'rests', you are a maker of actions, and during this very week, you'll be both planning and acting on those plans. Your enthusiasm for work and getting the job done will be infectious.

It's as if everyone around you was waiting for you to say, "go!" Not a moment is wasted in your world, Capricorn, as you take this week by storm. You're back in the saddle again, and you know it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Moon in Aquarius allows you to be yourself, and in doing so, inspires others to be themselves. It's a week of personal freedom, but not only that; you'll be in touch with your own power and you'll see how you can help to bring others into that fold.

You like being a teacher of sorts, and you do have the patience of a saint; you are only too happy to help out this week.

Family will more than likely turn to you for advice, and your keen sense of what's going on will give you the gift of gab, as they say, meaning with the help of Moon conjunction Mercury, you'll be able to simplify things for others, in terms of how you communicate. You are able to be helpful, and this kind of giving will come back to you tenfold.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You've always been the most sensitive and empathetic sign in the zodiac, and this week is going to bring forth your talent for understanding the needs of others.

What's fun about all this is that you'll find community in the arts. That means you will be involved in a project that will join together many other like-minded thinkers, and all of you will be working for the same cause.

With you as the center of attention, you won't be shy, instead, you'll recognize how powerful you are, and how important your opinion is.

You'll be listened to and taken seriously, so speak wisely because there are those in your life, this week, who are listening to you as if you're the last word on any topic. Power Pisces!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter Ruby Miranda