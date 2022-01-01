3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Love Life During The New Moon In Capricorn Starting January 2, 2021

If you have the best love life, it's because you WANT the best love life. There is no coincidence here; you're doing it. You're the one responsible for the ups and downs of your life, and with the New Moon in Capricorn, you'll come to understand that everything you want is up to you.

We all want a good love life, and mostly we associate 'good' with compatibility, good intimate relations, the ability to grow together, and the desire to stick together.

While we love our passionate side, we must allow our practical side to shine as well, and in terms of our love lives, and this means we need to look at what it is that makes a love life good.

For those who dare to reach for the stars, during the New Moon in Capricorn, these folks will see that their efforts are being met with grace.

If you want a beautiful, flowing, promising love life, then this transit awakens in you the knowledge that it is up to you to create this for yourself. Once you have this knowledge, the rest is cake.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Love Life During The New Moon In Capricorn Starting January 2, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you feel hope for the future, you aren't as defensive or as willing to go to battle as you usually are, and that plays out wonderfully well in terms of your love life.

You and your partner need this gorgeous New Moon in Capricorn energy to make the relationship feel like more than routine, and as you know all too well...routine is the killer for you.

This new transit works in a way where you and your person can plant some solid dreams together, and the knowledge that there's a future for you, one that you're somewhat in control of, makes things feel solid and stable.

What this causes is balance in the relationship, and that means great intimate moments existing alongside practical efforts and long-term plans. And, if you're single, what's coming your way in terms of romance is a love built on realistic conditions.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

During the New Moon in Capricorn, you'll have one thing in mind: secure the relationship! While that sounds a bit desperate, it's actually quite a rational thought, and that's what you get with Capricorn transits rationality and realistic expectations.

It's good to keep it real, and you and your partner plan on doing just that. You know what makes your love life good, and it's good sex, great conversation, and unending compassion for each other.

You'll start the year out doing so well, Taurus, and your love life is going to benefit from it tremendously. If you're a single Taurus, you can pick and choose who you want in your life, mainly because this transit won't have you picking the wrong people; you want trustworthy good folks in your world, and now is the time to draw them in.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You want to rid yourself of all of the 2021 energy, and you will be very successful at doing this, during the New Moon in Capricorn. Mistakes of the past? Done, gone, bye-bye. You're a lucky one if you have someone in your life that you love, it can only get better.

If you're single, you're finally at that place where all you can do is attract the right person to you. You're smart, capable, and resilient. What you've gone through in the past adds to your armor, and your ability to discern what is right or wrong in a relationship.

During this time, you can expect to communicate beautifully in love, in intimacy, and in friendship. This is the transit that reveals to you all you have, and all you can dream of. All positivity, all the way home.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter Ruby Miranda