3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Moon In Sagittarius, December 30 - January 1, 2022

Three zodiac signs who fall out of love during the Moon in Sagittarius, December 30, 2021, to January 1, 2022, realize that a moment of truth is here.

The Moon in Sagittarius helps us to explore our desire for freedom and independence. It inspires dreams and visions. It encourages us to be brave and fearless. This transit is special and important because it has the capability of letting us see very clearly what is holding us back in this life.

Falling out of love is a very common thing and one of the reasons it hurts so much when you are the one who it's happening to us because of our expectations; we think 'falling in love' means forever, when it means nothing of the sort.

But what about the person who does the falling out of love? Are they a criminal for following their heart? Certainly not. This is Sagittarius thinking; we owe no one an emotion that we do not feel.

So, no one is going to suddenly fall out of love during Moon in Sagittarius; no, what we ARE going to do is recognize that we've not been in love for quite some time and that this is the moment to acknowledge it, say it, deal with the consequences, and move on.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Moon In Sagittarius, December 30, 2021 - January 1, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You follow your heart, always. It leads you into the fires of love, and directs you to the exit, when necessary. And during this transit, while the Moon is in Sagittarius, you will see something very clearly: you need to remove yourself from your present situation. Yes, this refers to love and romance.

You're simply not in love with this person anymore, and what can you do? You feel the way you feel and you can't really explain it. All you know is that it's the truth, and as it goes with the truth, it sets you free. Falling out of love, for you, at this point in your life, can only bring you happiness. From sacrifice comes wholeness.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You fell out of love, and yet you're still involved with the person you were once in love with. That is because you don't believe you need to feel 'in love' with a person for it to be a good thing. You don't need that heat, delusion, or shivery feeling.

You prefer love without the head over heels part. This is strength to you, though your partner may not automatically get on board with it, in fact, they will feel insulted for a while, but with the help of Moon in Sagittarius, you will both come to understand and agree that love is lasting, while being in love is temporary. It's all good in Scorpio's world. No love lost.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because you are so impulsive and slightly crazy when you fall out of love, you make a big deal about it. And, during Moon in Sagittarius, you will definitely notice that it's official: you are no longer in love with someone.

This sparks in you an immediate need to fill the void with something or someone else. You're just not wasting your time acknowledging that you're no longer in love. It happens, and it happened to you and your feeling now is, "So what. Life goes on."

It's a very Sagittarius thing to pick up and leave, especially when you feel no attachment to the person you are walking away from. You're attracted to fire, and when there's no fire, there's no Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda