3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Month, January 1-31, 2022

What makes this month so treacherous is the fact that Venus retrograde exists throughout the entire month of January.

For some zodiac signs that means saying the worst things at the most inappropriate times, being annoyed with just about everyone you know, and finding difficulty with many aspects of one's romantic partner.

This month will affect our moods, and for some signs, this may become troublesome and self-destructive.

While we're supposed to be envisioning the amazingness of our new year's potential, we may end up ruining our early beginnings here simply because retrograde energy relentlessly sets us back ten steps.

For many, we will be getting in our own way of progress, mainly through awful communication efforts that leave us with less than what we had when we started.

This is also NOT the month to make any radical changes.

That means don't dye your hair, don't change your appearance, and do not opt for a quick surgical procedure; wait it out.

The January transits are opposed to major physical moves, so try to keep it cerebral if you can. Also, expect news from an ex. Do yourself a major favor: ignore it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Month Starting January 2022:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You'll walk into this month like gangbusters, and while that usually works for you, instead, you'll find that you'll get a less than stellar reception.

What Venus retrograde reads like to you is chaos; you won't be able to take a step without it turning into some sort of power play or argument.

You won't even be able to manipulate your way out of this month, Scorpio, but you will try. And, in trying, you'll kick yourself for going back to your old ways.

You don't really want to start the year out as reliably hostile; you want to change, and yes, you will get that change and it will be brilliant. It's just not taking place in January.

You'll get through the chaos, but learn from it and act accordingly.

Against the grain isn't what's going to work for you, not right now. Save the rebellion for another day.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Let's just put it this way: you start out with high hopes and by week two, you're down in the doldrums. It's not that there's anything hopeless here. It's just a series of false starts that have you feeling frustrated and somewhat ready to be defeated.

Venus retrograde will stir up your need to defend those you love, and who knows how you're going to do it, but somehow, in your defense of those you love, you'll insult someone along the way. This opens the door for animosity in the future.

That's why communication is so important this month. Things can go wrong in a heartbeat, and those things have lasting value. So, before you lead the revolution in one of your altruistic sieges, think about what you're doing before you take others down with you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Don't be surprised if, during this month, someone who loves you confronts you on your attitude; believe it or not, this could be very helpful because during this highly communicative time slot (Venus retrograde) you'll be told that you need to stand up for yourself.

Basically, in 2021, you let yourself become a doormat, and even though you're super intelligent and wise, you still fall for the tricks of expectation, meaning, there's someone in your life who enjoys treating you like trash and for some reason, you think it's OK, "it's just the way it is.

"This is probably a parent or relative who takes too many liberties with their cruel deliveries. Let January be the month where you re-route this vicious person's take on you; let them know that you are nobody's doormat.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda