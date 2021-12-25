3 Zodiac Signs Who Cut Ties With Toxic Family Members During Moon Opposite Neptune On December 25, 2021

Toxic family members. Just looking at the words brings up so many thoughts and realities.

Why does it have to be this way? Why is it such a natural thing to feel intense animosity towards the family? Are we not supposed to feel only love for these people?

And if these people are toxic, are we supposed to stick around for the unending ego and pain they throw around, especially at us?

We are born into families and the people we come to live with are people we did not ask for, nor did we choose to be ever-present characters in our ongoing story.

Just because it's 'family' does it mean we have to love them, or be there for them, or, or, or take their cruelty and awfulness and let it infect our souls?

Moon opposite Neptune will let us know that we have no obligation whatsoever to hold on to and protect family member that has gone completely toxic on us.

Just because this person is considered family — no matter how high or low they are on the hierarchal chain of family members, if all they can bring is noxious poison, then it's time to let them go. Permanently.

Zodiac Signs Who Cut Ties With Toxic Family Members During Moon Opposite Neptune On December 25, 2021

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's anyone who can endure a bad thing for a long period of time, it's you, Capricorn. You're a natural survivalist, and you know how to rise to the top, even under the worst duress. In this case, the worst of the worst happens to be a family member of yours, and this person has been taunting you since childhood.

What's worse is not only are they a supreme bore to you, they keep on insisting that you're this loser reject, which is quite the opposite of who you are. Moon opposite Neptune sparks you into a state of defense.

While you did not want this holiday season to turn into a war, you are now ready to do what you should have done so long ago: cut the tie that binds you to this toxic family member, once and for all.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's Christmas Day - bring on the dread. Yep, the fam is coming over and that means you get to be on the defense for the entire evening. You know it's coming — the insults, the sly suggestions of your failure, and the inevitable backstabbing.

Moon opposite Neptune makes this get-together a night to remember, in terms of toxic waste in the form of a person. Oh yes, you know where this is going all too well, in fact.

First, come the insults, then the high drama antics, then the crying. What a soap opera. And then it hits you: why bother ever doing this again? You know who the ring leader of this toxic drama is; there is no need to continue with them. End it and do not let it happen to you again.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There is nothing you love more than family and good times with the people you love. Until of course, Uncle Toxic stops by to give a lecture on how everyone in this family is not equal; some are golden gifts from the heavens, and some are hellhound wastrels that exist only to waste their lives.

Who needs this? It's always that one family member, the toxic one, who feels the need to dump on everyone's head. It may be time to ditch the hell out of this person.

Moon opposite Neptune will push for an ending, and you should listen. There is nothing about this person, Aunt Poison, that is worth listening to anymore. They give only judgment and verbal punishment and not only are they are huge bore about it. They're one hundred percent wrong. All the time!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda