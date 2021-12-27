3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back Together With An Ex During Moon Trine Venus, December 27 - 29, 2021

If you are going to get back with your ex, there's a good chance that whatever break up took place to make them an ex was just part of the dramatic lifestyle the two of you have chosen for yourselves. In other words, you like it wild and sketchy; You like not knowing what's to come, and you like the nervous energy that comes with this kind of teetering state of mind.

Moon trine Venus brings people back together. Love relationships get second chances and broken-up couples reunite.

The entire break-up/come-together process is both tedious and overly dramatic. It takes its toll on the parties involved and prepares you for a life of super highs and ultimate lows. If this is the kind of life you enjoy, then you are probably one of the zodiac signs mentioned below.

For some zodiac signs, getting back together with an ex sounds like hell on wheels; while, for other zodiac signs, it's the only thing that's on their mind.

We tend to throw our good judgment out the window during times like these, and if during transits like Moon trine Venus do what we think they are going to do, we will end up back in the saddle again - with our ex.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Back Together With An Ex During Moon Trine Venus, December 27 - 29, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Let's just cut to the chase here: when we say "get back together with an ex" we are talking about a meet-up, which could also be called a hook-up.

You are not getting back together with an ex on a permanent level. No, you are meeting up with this person for...fun.

You might be telling yourself that there is a more noble reason for this get-together, but the truth is that you want very little to do with this ex outside of sex...and if you recall, the sex was outrageous with this person and it was exactly as you like it.

This is not something you're getting from anyone right now, and your last partner bored you in the bedroom. There's only one reason for you to get together with your ex, and that's for sex, fun, laughs, and the freedom to walk away.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will tell yourself that you are getting back with an ex because you feel sorry for them; you can't possibly admit to yourself that it is you who desires them and not the other way around. Oh sure, your ex does want you, but they want to consume you entirely, and that's why you're not together in that capacity.

But there was such chemistry! You kind of loved that person, but you recognized over time that this relationship was all about codependency.

It was a sick relationship that brought you down so many times, and yet, you still crave the attention and affection of this person. Are you masochistic, Taurus? Why do you keep choosing partners who drain you dry, as if they were some kind of psychic vampire?

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are tempted to go back to your ex, but you know that this would be the worst mistake of your life. You are presently with someone. Seeing your ex is the height of uncool, and yet, you're tempted.

Maybe you just want that person to hear you out. The way they used to do when you were feeling down, or depressed. This ex of yours did provide certain wonderful qualities. These are qualities you don't seem to find in your present partner.

But you will romanticize this to the point where you feel you should get together with them. A total mistake. Wake up, Gemini! Do not return to your ex, even if they make for a good listener they do NOT have your back and will not stick around to be your friend.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda