3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Comes To An End During Moon Trine Mercury On December 25, 2021

When we experience the Moon trine Mercury, what we find is that things happen at a rapid pace. For three zodiac signs whose relationships come to an end, this is what happens on December 25, 2021.

This means endings occur and completions take place. If a relationship is on the rocks, then Moon trine Mercury will allow for the perfect exit plan; the talks will be efficient.

Heartbreak may be present, but what is important here, is to know that this transit is impartial; it only wants to move things along.

You may even think things are moving along a little too smoothly; what is it that you're not seeing here, and why is this whole break-up thing working out so well?

Moon trine Mercury is not a drama queen. It wants efficiency and effectiveness. To this transit, a breakup is a breakup. If there needs to be an end, why not make it short, sweet, and real.

So, if you have been contemplating the end of your relationship and you are serious about making this move, then now is the time to do it. This is a no-drama zone, so all endings here are complete and clean. As they say, 'speak now or forever hold your peace.'

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Comes To An End During Moon Trine Mercury On December 25, 2021

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can't see you didn't see this coming, because not only did you see it coming, but you made it happen, and this is, of course, the ending to your romantic relationship. It's a good thing, too, because you were unhappy and if you were feeling that bad, there's a good chance your partner was feeling equally if not more unhappy.

Life at home was starting to turn into an unwanted obligation; where did the fun go when did the passion die? Yet, die it did, and now you know in your heart that something's gotta give, so to speak.

This is the time for you to let it go, Taurus. Say what's on your mind and if your intention is to break up, then get to the point sooner, rather than later. End it gracefully as the Moon trine Mercury allows for grace and simplicity.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your pride is shattered; you have just found out something that upsets you, and your partner is intrinsically involved in what brings you this pain. The trust has been broken and all you can feel in your heart now is the determination to end things.

Make it short and sweet, if possible, Leo while you may tend to flare to the dramatic, now is not the time for highfalutin antics.

This is the time to think, to act, and to spare yourself any further pain. Get to the point, state what you've found out, listen to your partner's version, and then make a plan based on what they tell you.

What you will find out is that it's worth ending this, and that, unfortunately, you were right all along; this person is not to be trusted.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

All things will pass including the relationship you're about to end. It's time. It's the end of the year and it's time to clean up.

Emotionally, you're frayed, you've seen enough for the year and you do not want to walk into the next year carrying the heavyweight of betrayal and love gone bad. And love went very bad, Sagittarius.

What a shame. But you can't dwell on how pitiful things turned out, instead you do what a true Sagittarius does; you persist. End what causes you pain now.

Do not take this relationship with you into the future. You are strong and stoic, and even though ending this causes you great heartbreak, you know with all certainty that this must happen. It's going to be OK.

