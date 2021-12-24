3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Venus Conjunct Pluto On December 25 - 27, 2021

It's the most wonderful time of the year. That's what they say, right? And what would make this even more wonderful? To be one of the three luckiest zodiac signs in love on December 25 - 27, 2021.

Finding love, or discovering that the love you seek is right there with you. Knowing you are loved and protected and feeling that everything you need is right there with you now. To be lucky in love; that's what would make this the nicest day of all.

With Venus conjunct Pluto, we will be able to take the blinders off our eyes and see what is before us. What we didn't consider to be love now looks like the most brilliant thing in our lives; this is the day where some folks figure out that the person they have coupled up with is the right one, after all.

What is the lesson here? That love can be found everywhere, even in the people we 'got used to' and forgot to look at, simply because they're always there, in our face.

This is a day for appreciation; Venus conjunct Pluto could easily take us down the wrong road, yet the positive pull is strong enough, and instead of condemning the people in our lives that we once believed were our 'loves' we can now see them for who they really are: the loves of our lives.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've always loved your home and home life, in general. You want the things of your life to fit in well, especially your love life. This is quite possible today, Cancer, as Venus conjunct Pluto is now working hard to get you to open your eyes so that you may see what is right in front of them.

You have a partner, and they love you. You have ignored them, for some reason. You might not even know this, it's been going on for so long that it's become a way of life.

But they are sad, and they want and need your love and attention, and there's something about today that's going to wake you up and point you to them.

Once you see this person in Venus's light, you'll instantly recognize where you went wrong, and your luck in love will change forever.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Luck in love is something very specific to you; you need someone in your life who understands you...but more. You want someone to accept you as you are, with no questions asked.

You love the idea of truth and integrity but you're not someone who wants to perform or report back with every detail of their lives. You want a personal life that has nothing to do with your partner, and that is exactly what you are going to realize you already have.

It's cold out there, baby, and you've just come to know that the person you are presently with is the gold you've always searched for. Venus conjunct Pluto supports your need to be alone and has presented you with a partner who understands. Now that is lucky!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You may be known as the crybaby of the zodiac signs, Pisces, but if truths are being spilled, you're also the easiest to please, and that adds to your life in ways you don't even realize. All it takes is one ounce of attention paid to you by someone you care for and ZOOM!

You are on Cloud Nine. You will feel the extent of your luck in love on this day because your partner-person shows up for you, and that is something you can appreciate.

You've seen other couples and how they fight while it's only natural, you don't wish for your romantic life to be so constantly peppered with arguments.

Luck in love looks like a manageable relationship with very few fights and a whole lot of affection, shown easily and with pride. Your partner is proud of you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda