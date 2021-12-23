3 Zodiac Signs Who Stop Looking For Love In Others During The Sun Trine Moon, December 24, 2021

It's all positive thinking and plans for the future when we have the Sun trine Moon above us, especially for three zodiac signs who stop looking for love in others during the Sun trine Moon starting December 24, 2021.

These are the days when we reflect on what we've lived through, during this past year. Good times and bad. No matter what has happened to us, we have somehow become stronger, and no one can argue that one.

If we observe our behavior, many of us can look at lives spent looking for love in other people. It's as if we're driven to constantly desire another person to give us the love we feel we need. It's a joke to us when we think that we are the loves of our lives. That's for the self-help books, not for reality, right?

Wrong. We are the love of our lives. We are the ones who stick with us through thick and thin. We are the ones we can turn to when times get hard. And it is we who witness an entire life of ourselves.

We look for love in others because we don't recognize the love inside ourselves, and therefore, we create a vacuum, a place that can never truly be filled. And yet, there we are, already in that place if we could only see it that way.

Zodiac Signs Who Stop Looking For Love In Others During The Sun Trine Moon, December 24, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You don't like being alone, and you've rarely spent much time without a partner in your life, however, you've always known that you will not find what you need in another person, especially if that need is love. Oh sure, you'll find something like love, and it will feel great.

But you are way too smart to spend time looking for qualities that do not exist. Sun trine Moon puts you in that headspace where you feel good enough about yourself that you don't put the burden of neediness on another person. Are you a loved person? Yes, you are, very much so - but you don't look for that love in someone else because you have found the greatest love of them all: You.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may not be in love with yourself, but you know that you can at least trust yourself by staying safe and sane. One thing you do NOT do is run to another person for some sort of assurance in love. They may very well be the most loving and trustworthy people in your world, but they are not you, and that means you do not look for them to serve up whatever you think might be missing in your life.

You react strongly to Sun trine Moon, it's way too intensely focused, yet you are up to the task of this kind of concentration. What you get out of this focus is a reality check: your partner is just fine, but they aren't you, nor will they ever be, and if you are, to be honest with yourself — you're the best there is.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The last thing you will ever do is run to someone else for love. You stopped looking for love in another person a long time ago. You have found sex, adoration, trust, love, and friendship with other people, but you don't rely on them for pleasure or anything for that matter.

People are complex; you recognize this, and that's why you don't turn to them for more than they are capable of delivering.

Sun trine Moon helps you focus even harder than you usually do, Sagittarius, and this means that you'll see very clearly during this transit. You will see the people in your life, the ones who love you for what they are: kind, giving people that you can trust and rely upon.

But save your life? Nah. Come through with constant love and affection? You're not holding your breath for that one to come true.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda