3 Zodiac Signs Who Ignore Red Flags In Their Relationships During Neptune Sextile Pluto Starting December 23, 2021

If there's anything that Neptune sextile Pluto gives us, it's the ability to get up and go. Making things happen and getting the job done that's what this transit is all about, but there's a warning here: look before you walk.

In other words, pay attention to your environment, as nothing is as it seems.

This kind of 'blindness' may flow into what we could call denial in a romantic relationship. It is no new news that we like to project qualities on to our partners that they do not necessarily have.

We want to see them as wondrous, perfect creatures who could do no wrong. That's part of the veil that Neptune sextile Pluto throws over us; we may end up ignoring the warning signs in a relationship simply because we don't want to deal with the reality of it.

For some signs, there has been a marked difference in your relationship, and while you notice certain little things happening here or there, you've chosen to ignore these warning signs.

It's just too hard to admit that you've made a mistake, and because of that, you'll stay right where you are, willfully blinded by ignorance, and content to pretend 'everything is alright.'

Zodiac Signs Who Ignore Red Flags In Their Relationships During Neptune Sextile Pluto, December 23 - 25, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there is one thing you do not want, it's problems. And if those problems are with your relationship, then you really don't want them and you are prepared to ignore them. Your business is nobody's else's so you're not up for opinions on what to do; you know what to do, and that is...nothing.

While the world around you is begging you to throw the bum out, you're not ready to make that move, and you don't respond well to the popular vote.

Neptune sextile Pluto gives you the space to follow your own feelings on the matter.

And if you're wrong? You don't care. You will do things your way and if you're making a mistake by ignoring the red flags, then it's on you. You know it and you are prepared to take responsibility.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Something's been up in your relationship and you think you know what's happening; your partner is pulling away from you.

And while that hurts more than you can bear, you are also not quite sure you want to believe this, and being that the human mind is miraculous when it comes to denial, you choose to ignore whatever it is that's going on.

You won't believe it, and you are backed with the power of super denial by virtue of Neptune sextile Pluto's energy. You may have even considered that your partner can't stand you anymore, yet you can't imagine why. After all, all you do is give, give, give, right, Leo? Heads up: your partner is pulling away and that should be a good enough sign for you to wake up and start paying attention.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It would be hard for you to ignore red flags in your relationship as there are so many, too numerous to count, actually. But...you're stuck here. You signed on for this and now this is literally the bed you made that you have to sleep in. You can't see a way out, and with your partner being so passive-aggressive, you don't see any hope at all.

But you are a Capricorn, and that means you do not want to fail under any circumstances. You are strong and willing to fight for this love, and because of Neptune sextile Pluto, your love will take the form of denial.

"Maybe it's not that bad." It's just such a harsh and hard thing to have to think about breaking up. You don't want to have that on your mind. You'd rather things go well and so, you hype yourself up and convince yourself that nothing is wrong. No red flags here.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda