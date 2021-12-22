3 Zodiac Signs Who Walk Away From Love During Mars Sextile Saturn, December 23 - 25, 2021

By the time a person is ready to walk away from love, you can better believe that the person has seen enough negativity coming from that relationship to make that hard decision.

It's not easy — even then, even after knowing what this other person either brings out in you or shows of themselves, it can still be hard to literally walk away from a love affair.

If such a thing is happening to you, right now, it may be due to the influence of Mars sextile Saturn, which simultaneously gives us the nerve to do hard things, while letting us put together the valid reasons for doing what we do. If we need to walk away from a relationship, it will be Mars sextile Saturn that puts the pep in our step.

Leaving a person takes guts, but sometimes, it must be done. We all know of someone who should not stay in a relationship, and we may BE that person, ourselves.

Remember this: Life is short. We do not know how long we have here, so spend time making good decisions and if you must...walk away so that you may live this precious and wonderful life in peace.

Zodiac Signs Who Walk Away From Love During Mars Sextile Saturn Starting December 23, 2021

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've given all you can give and now you feel that enough is enough. You have tried. You've put your best effort into a relationship that you now see as a total failure, not to mention it's eating you alive.

All the trying you've done, all the exceptions you've made, and all the allowances you've given this person just because you wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt. No longer.

There's a transit that's boosting your need to walk away and it's called Mars sextile Saturn. This is one of those do-or-die moments for you; the inspiration to walk is there, yet all you need now is that first step. On your mark, get set...

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In order for you to walk away from the love you've recently experienced, you have to weigh all your options. You will question yourself as to what this relationship is giving you, in comparison to what it has taken from you.

You will surmise that this is a very logical choice; this person has robbed you of way too much, and emotionally, you are depleted.

Use that fine-tuned Mars sextile Saturn booster shot as an impetus to bolt. You've given all you can give, Sagittarius, it's time to replenish your stores. It's time to walk away, time to unshackle yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Guilt is what's kept you chained to a person whom you've come to recognize as an emotional vampire. You feel responsible for them, but Capricorn, you're not their keeper, and if this person is driving you out of your mind, then it might be time to reassess all that guilt, as it's certainly not letting you move on.

Mars sextile Saturn may stir up old emotions and memories in you, of times that were better, happier, and when the reminiscing is done, you'll either feel more guilty than ever before, or you'll come to your senses and do what you need to do: walk away. For the love of your own self, walk away.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda