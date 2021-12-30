3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 31, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 31, 2021, will enjoy the festivities of this time of year.

Today, as we celebrate both the ending and beginning, we’re reminded that we only get to the good days because we make the choice to push through the challenging ones.

Under our Cappy Sun and Sag Moon, we’re reminded that the life we want is also one we have to work for.

Whether that’s a promotion, a healthy relationship or even having all of our plans come together in a perfect way; it all requires effort and also the belief that it can happen.

While we are deep within the underworld of Venus’s retrograde, there are some really positive and exciting transits happening which should allow us to make the most of any celebrations tonight.

Sun in Cappy trine Uranus in Taurus is a transit that will make us excited for what’s to come. This should allow us to move through the end of 2021 without much melancholy or even regret.

It will have us focus on what arrives as the clock strikes twelve and that while one year is ending a whole other is just beginning.

This ability to look forward is something that will enable us to make peace with anything left undone this year so that we can genuinely feel optimistic about the new year and also really appreciative of what we have around us tonight.

The other positive transit is Mars in Sag sextile Saturn in Aquarius.

This aspect allows us to focus on one thing at a time with excitement and determination, allowing us to embrace what tonight offers without getting caught up in that it’s also all there is.

Tonight should be a great night for celebrating the year that has passed and making the most of tonight without getting caught up in if things aren’t exactly how we want them.

Think of tonight not as an ending, but as a beginning which means that anything is possible.

Three Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 31, 2021:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

With the Moon and Mars in your sign today creating positive and very hopeful transits it should be a day for being grateful for what is while also being honest about what you want to change.

With Venus RX still happening we’re about a week away from her rebirth which means that as one of the signs most affected, this next week can quite literally make or break it for most of 2022.

It shouldn’t add pressure though but instead just make you realize how important every moment is, including the ones that you sometimes don’t even think of. While usually today is all about parties and gatherings with friends, try to cut out some time earlier in the day for some reflecting and even planning.

Part of astrology right now is guiding you to start putting things in place, so you feel more supported to make the necessary changes that you need and want to.

Then that way you will be able to embrace more of that party atmosphere at night knowing that there are big things ahead for you but that tonight it’s simple enough to celebrate that you made it through another year, and also the lessons that the eclipse axis has offered over the past two years.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Plans might not be the way that you think they will be tonight, but you will still end up ringing in 2022 where and with who you are meant to be. There are two transits affecting you today, both the ongoing Saturn Uranus square which was exact on Christmas Eve, and Sun trine Uranus.

With Uranus making his way through the seven-year cycle of your zodiac sign you are seeing a lot of changes and things morph into existence that you never thought possible. This is part of the space of needing to trust how life goes even when it’s different than what you thought it would be.

Today though is the contrast between the themes of freedom vs. restriction and excitement about the changes that happen unexpectedly. While this is a bigger one that you can see in multiple areas of your life, it’s also about the plans that you have for this evening.

If it feels like there’s anything that has tried to block or disrupt you from celebrating how you want to tonight, try to look at it from a different point of view.

How is this a bigger theme in your life? Do you tend to try to go with the flow and avoid confrontation or take a stand for your needs and desires? You might have to ruffle a few feathers but do what you want tonight, but it will be worth it because this next year is all about just that; making sure that your life is truly yours.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With it being Cappy Season that’s enough reason that you will be having a great New Year's Eve tonight, but with Venus retrograding, in your zodiac sign, it’s adding a punch that usually isn’t present. This will allow you to prioritize your wants for tonight and make sure that you are surrounded by people who truly value the presence that you bring to their lives.

This has and will be a common theme in the coming weeks but tonight with the Sun Uranus trine bringing excitement about what the future holds, you are going to want to make sure that those you’re making time for are those who will celebrate with you as those successes start rolling in.

The one thing that you may have to be mindful of is staying present in what tonight holds. There is a lot of future-based energy around you right now that will have you planning and thinking about what is to come, but tonight deserves attention.

As excited as you are for the direction that your life is taking, make sure to set aside time to celebrate tonight regardless of how you choose to do that.

You deserve to recognize and mark the year that has passed because so many of those awesome moments of 2022 that you’re looking forward to are only because of the seeds that you have planted this year. Make time to celebrate yourself so that you’ll be open to receiving when others do as well.

