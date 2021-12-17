3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 18, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 18, 2021, have been dancing a line of change for some time now, but today is the day to make the choice to jump and see what happens if we truly leave behind the past once and for all.

Reflect on the past eighteen months to two years.

Think about what has happened during that time in terms of your personal growth, your career, your love life, and even how much you’ve felt like you’ve lived life as your true self.

Now try to see what lessons or chapters are wrapping up or coming to fruition because that is the current theme for all of us.

Not only are we welcoming in the last Full Moon of 2021 in Gemini today, but it also is the true ending to the eclipses that have occurred during the Sag/Gem axis as the new Moon this one is tied to is the solar eclipse back in June.

The lessons of Sag and Gem are about expansion. Still, it’s also about determining what is false versus truth and recognizing that sometimes it’s ourselves that we’re lying to.

These two have combined and hopefully have been able to help us find the balance between the practical (Gem) and the ideological (Sag).

Saturday represents something big on the horizon.

The Moon is also forming an aspect of Jupiter that will bring wealth, abundance, and expansion to our lives.

It will also be affected by the ongoing Pluto Venus Conjunction, which is supposed to help reveal any imbalances or relationships that are more destructive than helpful so that we can either repair what can be fixed or see that it’s a matter of having outgrown one another.

This Moon, though, isn’t a beginning. Yet, it still may represent the start of a new chapter, especially if we’re committed to finally moving past our lessons into our blessings.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 18, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is your Moon and your chance to take a long look at how your beliefs about life have shifted over the past six months. But it’s also about recognizing that a particular phase in your life is coming to an end.

This isn’t a bad thing, though, because it creates space for something else to begin when something ends. You might not have an idea of what that is yet. Still, this lunar axis phase that’s ending has activated your first house of self and your seventh house of relationships.

Whenever we see these two houses activated, it means that the personal changes that we go through usually change the kind of relationships or commitment that we are looking for in our romantic life. As challenging as it can be to move beyond what we’ve known if we want something different, it’s the only choice we can ultimately make regardless of our feelings about it.

Try today to be real about where you’ve grown and what you want from life and relationships. Be open to acknowledging that how someone treats you isn’t how you need to be treated. Don’t fall under the illusion that it’s better to have someone rather than no one because if we show the universe, we will settle for less and never be given more.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As Jupiter winds down in your sign and creates a positive aspect to this Moon, you’re going to be invited to return to joy. With how your life has gone the past few years, it’s been about more work than enjoyment, even if you’ve had some pretty amazing moments.

This is because you were in a growth period in your life where you had to build and rebuild some big parts of it. You were focused on foundations, on health, and on healing. While these are all positive things, it doesn’t mean that they’re always easy or full of joy.

But this is a big part of your cycle that is winding down. As we transition from this final lunation on the Gem/Sag axis, we should feel open to happiness in a new and different way.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

This next part of your life is about you enjoying all that you have worked for, and this Moon is just the start of it. It should be nothing but blue skies today as you realize that you actually have a great deal of everything you hoped you would and that it’s safe to let any remaining walls down and simply enjoy the beautiful life that you’ve built.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

We can’t truly be happy if we don’t feel our best. This is what this Moon is highlighting for you as Cappy and Gem light up both your first and sixth houses representing your personal self and your health and wellness. But right now, with Venus in your sign as well, we are strongly looking at relationships.

Together this means that you might be finding that some of the relationships you’ve had or are in aren’t truly healthy or helping you be your best self. While, of course, some of this is outside of your control, you also have to acknowledge your responsibility for some of it as well.

This isn’t always something that you’re great at, as you can be challenged to feel good about yourself when you realize that you haven’t always acted in ways that you know are part of your best self. But this Moon isn’t about pulling you down but trying to raise you up.

Let this Moon shine a light on all that is good in your life and all the lessons that you’ve learned so that you can continue to do better. Use this as an opportunity to decide to truly start putting yourself first but make sure you forgive yourself for all the times you didn’t get to.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.