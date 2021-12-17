3 Zodiac Signs Whose Faith In Love Returns During Venus In Capricorn Starting December 18, 2021

We've all had those moments where someone does the right thing and we think, "Ah, my faith in humanity has been restored."

It's as if we never really wanted to give up on anything, and all it really takes is one good act, one decent person to bring us back to speed, when it comes to hope and expectation for the future.

During Venus In Capricorn, we will be overwhelmed with hope. Love will suddenly seem possible once again, as if some intense layer of delusion has been lifted and now we can finally breathe again.

Venus In Capricorn inspires real commitment. There will be marriages, proposals, testimonies made to the devotion of one's love for another. December 18 is a good day for believing in love.

This is no silly transit, either. Capricorn ushers in fine-tuned thinking and analysis. Nobody is rushing in blindly here. And with Venus In Capricorn, we're talking about love and trust.

These are time-tested waters, and nobody here wants a broken heart, but can we trust again? Can we love again? Guess what? It's a promise: we can and will love again. Hail to Venus In Capricorn!

Zodiac Signs Whose Faith In Love Returns During Venus In Capricorn Starting December 18, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You, like everybody else on Planet Earth, have been through the wringer when it comes to love. You jumped in filled with light and hope, and you jumped out feeling weary and used up, that love light faded to a dingy gray and you almost became one of those people who simply can no longer believe in love.

Until, of course, you are bitten by the Venus in Capricorn bug, where out of nowhere, everything seems possible again.

Wow, whodathunkit! You figured you were well on your way to Bitter Land, where nothing in love ever 'really' works, and yet here you are, following the new influence all the way to the top.

You believe in love again. Is it because there's someone new in your life? Here's the fun part — that NEW person in your life is YOU — the New You, the True Believer.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You weren't all that happy being the person who lost all faith in love. It wasn't something you consciously asked for, but over the years, you watched yourself become numb to love and bitter to the idea of it being something wonderful.

For years, love just seemed to be someone else's thing. You were happy for those who found it, figuring you weren't part of that luck, so why bother trying? Venus In Capricorn will pluck you from your safety zone and drop you right smack dab in the middle of believing again.

Love is not for someone else. It's for you just as much as it is for anyone else, and because of the quick nature of Venus In Capricorn, you'll be a believer in love sooner than you thought possible. Love is here for you, that's right, Aquarius. It's your turn.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are someone who has watched love in action from the sidelines. You see the engagements, the marriages, the break ups and the divorces; these are things that other people get involved with.

But not you. Even though you feel you have just as much right to be loved as anyone else. Still, you've kept to yourself, thinking that you aren't really ready to show that much vulnerability.

Alas, Venus In Capricorn is smiling down upon you, and it's not about to let you live your life without trying out a little faith in the love department.

You love the idea of love, but have always been too skeptical about what you imagine love would do to your soul if you didn't watch out.

Venus In Capricorn tells you to forget the endlessly fearful lessons you built your life on, and go live it, in love, and in the belief that you, too, deserve love in your life.

