3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 17, 2021

As we near the last Full Moon of 2021, we suddenly realize that there are options everywhere.

The biggest test today is to simply not get overwhelmed by actually having choices, as this is what the Gemini Moon encourages us to see.

When the Moon is in this dynamic air sign, we’re able to see ways ahead that previously seemed blocked. For three zodiac signs who will have a great day, this makes Friday an excellent time to not just look at resolutions for New Years’ but also to take another glance at any plans or dreams you’ve been trying to bring to fruition.

With Venus getting ready to turn retrograde, it’s time to spend some time on your finances so that come post-Christmas, you do not realize that you’ve overspent.

Venus isn’t just about love and romance but material wealth, so with the Moon in Gemini, it’s a great day to look over budgets and any financial goals that you have for the next year, especially because once the planet of love does go retrograde you may be too focused on other things to come back to it.

This week, though, we’re building in energy is a relative calm for how the next few weeks will be going.

With the Full Moon in Gemini, Venus Retrograde in Cappy, and then the final Saturn Uranus square occurring on Christmas, to say that the holidays will be interesting is an understatement.

Because we have such a good and mentally clear mentality today, we try to look at and take care of any details like finances, plans, or even any projects at work that we need to get in before the end of the year.

There will be surprise events and unexpected twists to the holidays next week so take time to prepare as much as you can today, making sure to embrace the fact that you do have so many options.

The three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 17, 2021:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

With the Gemini Moon lighting up your seventh house of relationships, it’s no surprise that this is the focus right now. With the impending Venus Retrograde, this will continue to ask you to consider what relationships and connections are of most value to you and what makes you feel the most valuable.

This isn’t a short game, though, so everything that you’re feeling and focusing on right now won’t ultimately be brought to clarity until the end of January or early February. But that’s okay too because there is a journey here that you need to be a part of.

Friday’s clarity of mind should be bringing clarity not just to some issues that have occurred in your relationships lately but also to your relationship with yourself. A lot of what is happening right now is you stepping into a new and improved version of yourself.

But to do that fully, you have to give yourself permission. Today will be a big part of that as you can clearly see how and where to choose yourself. You should also feel more trust in yourself and your choices, which will allow you to head into this next part of your path, feeling greater readiness for whatever it holds.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As Venus and Pluto continue to join up in the skies, you’re seeing some big growth in how much you trust yourself. While these two will bring changes, many of them will be occurring later in this cycle, so right now, it’s all about realizing who you truly are and trusting the thoughts and feelings that you have.

The reason this is affecting you so deeply is that it’s hitting your first house of self, so many of those ideas of beliefs about yourself that aren’t truly yours will be crumbling.

The Gemini Full Moon that we’re heading towards will be hitting your sixth house of health, so this is the perfect time to start a new exercise routine or even a new healthier way of life. This will continue through the next lunar cycle into the New Year, so today is an excellent time to not just think about your own truth but what kind of life changes you need to make to feel healthier.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

The sixth house of health isn’t just our physical well-being affected by diet and exercise but also those we surround ourselves with, the movies we watch, and our conversations. Use today to refocus on what you want to allow in your space and what you don’t because that ultimately determines how healthy we truly feel.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today, we should start feeling auspicious as we move closer to the Gem Full Moon. As a Pisces Gem hits your fourth house of home and family, which means that things are coming to fruition. This most likely means some things will be changing as well.

We saw the Gemini New Moon in June as part of the Solar Eclipse, which is all about external changes. Now, six months later, it’s likely that we’re going to be in space to fully see what those are and what direction we’re headed in. This likely is even wrapping up a bigger chapter in your life as it’s part of that eclipse axis change that we’ve been in for the past two years.

All of this is good news. But sometimes, as a Pisces, you have difficulty accepting happiness. You are used to feeling everything so deeply, which means you also are used to processing sadness and disappointment. But this chapter Pisces is all about joy.

Capricorn will be lighting up your eleventh house, which is when you make your debut into the world, where you find your place and even your tribe. The changes in your house and home are a part of that, so be sure to use the energy of today to embrace the positive thoughts and let the rest go-you don’t need them where you’re headed.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.