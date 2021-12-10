3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 11, 2021

Today’s astrology gives three zodiac signs who will have a great day a mixed bag of feelings. One minute we’re questioning everything, the next, we feel confident. Yet, beneath it all, Venus and Pluto plot their next move.

The big news of the day is that the two exact transits between Venus and Pluto this month occur starting December 11, 2021.

Venus, all about love, is currently in Cappy preparing for her retrograde. Then, she joins Pluto, the transformation and truth planet, to help bring about significant changes in our life path.

With just about a week to go before retrograde occurs this year, it’s time for us to recognize common themes, which will be the subject of this large-scale astrology event.

Venus retrograde happens every 18-months, which means that this event matters — big time.

With Pluto today, it’s a time for truth and change.

Embrace those hard conversations. Accept that sometimes things end, even when there’s so much love. Be open to the fact that life and relationships can change dramatically and quicker than you ever imagined, and for the best.

Every possibility is on the table right now. Under that Sag Sun, we are looking at new horizons, no longer just dreaming of them but planning how to reach them.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 11, 2021:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Happy Birthday, Dear Sag! It’s your Season, so it is only fair that today would positively affect you! Today, the Sun forms a square to Neptune in Pisces, bringing you the option between two different roads. This transit only goes one of two ways, either very good or downright bad.

There is no in-between, no gray area. This is because it tends to soften reality to the point of whether it matters to us. You have an opportunity to truly clear up some of your past karmic lessons if you’ve learned what you were meant to.

This square puts you more in touch with your forgiving, compassionate, trusting, and spiritually enlightened side so that your actions are coming from this place.

Occurring on the same day as Venus and Pluto begin their dance, you might have relationship issues from the past return. This may be to revisit a particular lesson, forgive another or even yourself, and generally just have the opportunity to see something old in a brand-new light.

Anything is possible; just remember that you’re going to keep repeating a cycle until you’re finally ready to choose differently.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today should be fun, or at the very least unexpected anyway! A lot of the energy right now is about shaking up your life to get you out of your old worn-out comfort zone. You can’t expect that someplace you’ve always been going to be able to handle the person that you’ve grown into.

Still, you love stability even when it’s not good for you. Enter Pluto. We call him the transformer, but really, he’s a disruptor. Pluto brings up all the stuff we’ve been ignoring or avoiding so that we can adequately deal with it. With Venus, you can expect and feel supported in changing your career or money-handling.

It would even be a great weekend to do some holiday shopping as you’d be more likely to score some great deals and not break the bank. While you may or may not have your Venus in Capricorn, you will still see today’s energy show up in your relationships.

You may be focusing more on what you value and what it feels like others do as well. This may mean you are ready to cut ties with someone who doesn’t feel like they genuinely appreciate you or that you’re prepared to go all-in with the one who does. Just take it slow and believe the best is already on its way to you!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

After a hard new month in September and October, you’ve been on a steady upswing the last few weeks, and you can expect that to continue. The big reason is that Jupiter has just a few weeks left in your zodiac sign before moving into Pisces at the end of December.

The last few degrees show you the purpose of this transit for your life. Jupiter is fabulous because whatever he touches, he makes it bigger. In this case, it was deeply rooted in your sense of self and outward expression, which would have been helping you get your life more aligned with your truth.

It would have touched up your romantic relationships and even your career sector so that now, as you’re winding down this December, you’re likely to feel like an entirely different person than you did last year.

So be proud of your growth and enjoy the vibe of Jupiter's sextile to Mercury today, which gives you a significant boost of confidence and optimism involving the future.

It also allows you to show up big in spaces you previously felt too intimidated to be in before, and it will help you have a broader, more hopeful outlook on life.

This is incredibly positive energy to move through today. While you may see a few tricks from Venus and Pluto, it’s also positive because when someone has done as much work as you have, it couldn’t be anything but.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.