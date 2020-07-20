These 5 Zodiac Signs Won't Hesitate To Cut You Out Of Their Life

No time for toxic friendships and bad romances.

Cutting people out of your life is an activity that is not for the faint of heart. That exactly what these zodiac signs are best at.

Not only are they cutthroat when it comes to making friends (and keeping them), but they’re also some of the fiercest friends you’ll have. You have to really get to know them to know why they leaving toxic relationships or friendships so seriously.

Realizing someone needs to be cut out of your life, especially someone you thought was your best friend, can be hard to accept. You never expect that the person you’ve known for years will change into an entirely different person!

Removing toxic people from your life is difficult. It takes someone who isn’t afraid to be honest and is okay with being alone. But there will be times when you cut all the bad people out of your life and realize that you have to start from scratch again.

Who are the zodiac signs who won’t hesitate to cut you out?

1. ​Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries doesn’t want to waste time surrounding herself with people who don’t care.

She would rather have a small, tight-knit group of friends in her life than a giant group of friends, especially when those “friends” of hers can’t be bothered to be there for her. If you ever betray or mess up with Aries, you can pretty much guarantee that you won’t be around for much longer.

One thing that makes Aries one of the scariest when cutting people out of her life is that she won’t even think twice about it. Hurt her once and you’re gone for good.

Her reasoning for this is that she will not be hurt by you, or anyone else. And if you think she isn’t serious, just show her you can’t be trusted and she’ll show you that you’re dead to her.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus won’t hesitate to cut people out of her life, but she tends to take her time going about it.

She’s the type of person to think before she acts on anything, but that doesn’t mean she won’t act. When deciding if someone is worth keeping around, she likes to weigh the pros and cons, and try to dig deep within herself to see how she really feels about the whole thing.

Taurus tends to remove herself physically and emotionally from you until she decides what to do. When she makes up her mind to cut you off, she’ll ghost you and never look back.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is all about preparing herself to be the best, most successful person she can be.

And to do this, it isn’t just about what’s inside her that matters, it’s also about the company she keeps. This is why she likes to divide her time between hanging out with friends and spending time alone; she wants to get to know herself as well as she knows her friends.

When Leo cuts people out of her life for good, it’s because she's trying to leave her bad influences behind. There’s no reason for her to surround herself with people who will only bring her down.

In order to not jeopardize her future of success, it’s just easier to cut you out of her life now instead of later. If that means she has less people in her life, she’d rather be alone than with people who suck.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Getting into Scorpio’s inner circle is like trying to get into the hottest club in the city: there might be a lot of people who try to schmooze their way in, but in the end, only a select few are worthy enough to be accepted.

Scorpio is not in the business of taking her inner circle lightly, so you should be honored to be a part of her crowd. That said, just because you’re in doesn’t mean you can stay forever. Scorpio takes trust and friendship very seriously, and if you don’t, you don’t belong in her life.

Scorpio likes keeping her friend group small because it makes her feel more comfortable opening up about herself and sharing her secrets. When she finds out that you or anyone else isn’t trustworthy or has done her wrong, she will cut you out of her life — fast.

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is always looking for the person who will look for adventure with her and be understanding of the person she is.

So, when she turns around and cuts you out of her life for good, she likes to believe it’s for a good reason. Anyone who doesn’t have a deep understanding of how Aquarius’ mind works might feel like she’s just cutting people out of her life for fun, but there's a method to it.

The two types of people Aquarius can’t stand in life are rude people and boring people. So, by that logic, if you would rather sit at home and do nothing, or gossip about people for the heck of it, chances are pretty good that Aquarius doesn’t want you around.

While she’s cutting you out of her life, she’s also letting you know exactly why she’s doing it just so there isn’t any confusion later on.

