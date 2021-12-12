3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes Dramatically During Mercury In Capricorn Starting December 13, 2021

If you just happen to be in the market for a drastic change in your love life, you might want to check out Mercury In Capricorn, which occurs on December 13, 2021, and is jam-packed with change and ingenuity.

For three zodiac signs whose love life changes dramatically during Mercury in Capricorn starting December 13, 2021, this transit will have us 'see the light' when it comes to our relationships, and we'll get an insight into what needs to stay, and what must go. And that's a good thing.

One of the amazing aspects of this transit is that it makes us turn away from the fantastical impossible, and lets us see everything from the point of view of the pragmatic, sensible and realistic. While relationships aren't always that sensible, we still do need parameters, goals, and chores that need to be delegated; Mercury In Capricorn gives us real solutions that we can apply to our very real lives.

If a couple's sex life is in need of repair. This is the time when something like this can happen. If communication needs to be broadened, then this is when couples can be honest with each other. And if the relationship itself needs to be discussed, refreshed, and renewed, now is the moment.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes Dramatically During Mercury In Capricorn Starting December 13, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's going to hit you hard during Mercury in Capricorn is the impulse to make sense of your present relationship. That doesn't necessarily imply that it's nonsensical, but you, Taurus, may start to see things in a new light; things need change and upgrading.

This could take the form of going from dating to living together or, living together to married. What's going on is all about moving forward, positively and with purpose.

Sometimes we find ourselves in a relationship that seems to be stagnant; we can also find ourselves content in that stagnation, which is fine but...dull. Mercury in Capricorn will not let stagnation occur. Expect major conversations with your partner, and fantastic results to follow.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your love life is about to change dramatically as both you and your special person have evolved to a new level in life and in love. You both want certain things but have never really had the nerve to make those things happen.

That's where you are in luck.

Mercury in Capricorn brings the energy of change with it, and fortunately, that energy is aggressive and positive.

If you wanted to take the relationship to the next level, whatever that may entail, this is the time as you and your partner are being protected and supported by the universe.

Even if you crave something daring, or risky. It's an exciting time for you to speak your mind, in love, and you'd be advised to live your love life to its fullest.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury in Capricorn is here for you, and that means it's on you to take advantage of its qualities. What you can expect during this transit is the ability to recover your losses and build upon great new ideas with your partner.

What's past is passed. You and your partner now recognize that any damage caused in the past is now over and completed. You are both ready to write a new chapter in your love life, and you'll find that this transit makes expression and the communication of new ideas very easy.

You'll want to make sense of what you have by taking it apart and putting it back together again without the negative drawbacks. This is a fantastic time for you, Scorpio, and if you do the right thing, you'll be able to secure your love life in happiness, health, and longevity.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda