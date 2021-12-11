3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartbreak Ends During The Sun Square Neptune December 12, 2021

Sun Square Neptune brings us the gift of letting go. It may be a long battle that gets us to this place, but our victory here will be bittersweet.

Between all that we've come to believe about ourselves and all the lies we took on that eventually made us think we weren't worthy of goodness, we are finally on the edge of a true discovery: we're not so bad after all.

What this transit brings up in us is the idea that we may finally be closing a chapter in our lives - one that was hard fought and brought with it much sadness and heartbreak.

There is a time and place for everything, and that includes letting go, and healing. And healing is exactly what several of the signs will be doing over the next few days. Praise!

We may not want to let go, simply because what will we be able to hold on to, if not the past, no matter how heartbreaking it may be? We must embrace the unknown and assume that there's something wonderful in store for us. Trust in the process.

Zodiac Signs Whose Heartbreak Ends During The Sun Square Neptune December 12, 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What happened to you in the past concerning love and heart break really stayed with you. You feel defined by your heartbreak, as if you have nothing bigger or better to offer the world other than tales of your pain and how, "I, too, once loved someone..." Sun Square Neptune may have you feeling a little more vulnerable than usual, Leo, as you come to realize that this is no life; you're an imposter who is phoning is their own life, and this has to change.

You've given away so much time way too much time to the shrine of your past love, and all this shine is getting you is more dust. It's the past, Leo. You aren't going to get an award at the end of the day saluting your ability to cling to the past. It really is time to let it go, friend. Let Sun Square Neptune bring the healing. Accept it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's going to be obvious about today is your reaction to just about everything. You're jumpy, on edge; you don't trust anything today, and it makes you feel insecure. When you start sinking into the dark, you take comfort in the misery of the past; heartbreak and lies tend to entertain you, as dreary as that seems.

You've made your pain into your friend, and on days like today, when Sun Square Neptune influences your chart, you may turn yourself into a real martyr...the kind everyone rolls their eyes over.

You will be on the defense today, ready to defend your pain, as if this pain has ever given you anything but grief. Your pain is tied to a past love, and that 'love' wants nothing to do with you. You know it, they know it, so why bother making them into such a celeb in your everyday life?

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Today is the day where you tell yourself a firm, "I told you so." Yes, the lesson is finally here and when you recognize it, you'll remember how you always knew this day was coming. And this refers to, of course, your ability to set the heartbreak that has dominated your life, free.

There's just so much a person can take, and during Sun Square Neptune, if you're up for healing, then you will heal. And that is exactly what you need because Pisces, you've been slacking when it comes to self-love.

This is the day you put that self-love to good use, and once it returns, it will be the gift that keeps on giving. Trust in the idea that you are destined for happiness, without the pain and aggravation of a heartbreak you could let go of. You're stronger than this - and you know it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda