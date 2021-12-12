3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, December 13 - 19, 2021

Well, this week should provide for some entertainment, that's for sure, and that is, of course, if by 'entertainment' we mean drama. Right at the top of the week we are looking at a hefty array of transits that will definitely make themselves known to each of us in our own way, during this week.

For starters, we open with Mars in Sagittarius, which will absolutely bring out our warrior side.

We then move through Sun Trine Moon, in case our egos aren't big enough to handle the nonstop drama of the week itself, and the promise of a strong finish thanks to Moon sextile Jupiter, which is almost guaranteed to make us feel that we are right, no matter what we say or do.

As we know, the amount of 'rough' is really up to us, as it all falls down to 'perception is everything,' If we feel things are shaky, it is on us to interpret the shakiness and strive for a solution, rather than a vision of the world exploding, simply because one little thing didn't go our way. Temperance and balance, people.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week December 13 - 19, 2021:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With Moon Square Venus hovering above you, you may think someone has a crush on you only to find out they feel exactly the opposite way towards you. You feel you've been tricked by this person, and during the week, you'll find yourself getting ready to see them again so you can read them the riot act.

You're hyper emotional this week and it's all because you can't figure out what's going on with this person. Perhaps a flirtation was started and now that person isn't as into it as they might have appeared to be, yet, you took their cue and moved on it, thinking they were enamored with you.

Now, you feel betrayed and dumped, and nothing happened in the first place. This week is about feeling humiliated and not knowing what to do with it. Somehow, you became the desperate person here, and you don't like that one bit.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because the transit that hits you hardest is Mercury in Capricorn, you're going to be worried about professional things, and money. It might be time to halt on the spending, as you've been burning up your savings and spending like there's no tomorrow.

While spending makes you very happy and you would happily claim the title of shopaholic, there comes a point during this very week where you need to stop before you switch on that other phobia of yours: financial dread. Refresh your wardrobe, yes, but don't worry about buying years worth of clothing.

This week demands that you limit yourself, and as a Sagittarius, limit really isn't your thing. Don't wait around to learn this lesson the hard way, though, as it is very possible to run our of money.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's going to be Mars in Sagittarius that messes with your head this week, Capricorn, and it's going to show up as frustration with other people. You have great ideas and every one of them is worthy of being shared. What you're up against this week is this unending convincing that you have to do just to get your point across.

It's as if everyone in your circle both at work and at home is deaf to your shouts. You will be trying to convince people of the wonderfulness of so-and-so idea and absolutely no one around you will 'get it.'

You'll want to strangle them all! Here you are, putting out your very best work, your very best ideas and everyone you know has either become incredibly dumb or they seem irrationally confused by your ideas. Ai dios, maybe next week!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda