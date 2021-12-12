One Card Tarot Reading For December 13, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, December 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You find a way to turn even the worst situation around, Aries.

Your optimistic nature comes in handy, and despite anyone's negative attitude, you are going to remain hopeful and calm. Nothing can bring you down.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

There are people who want to help and support you, but you are trying hard to be independent and self-sufficient all on your own.

You don't need to do everything all of the time, Taurus. Let people who want to help lend you a hand.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Two steps back and one step forward can feel like you're getting nowhere at all. But, you are.

Even if you are making progress at a snail's pace, you are getting ahead. There's no need to rush progress if it's done a little slower than you had hoped.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Two hearts are better than one. You are or will be part of a powerful team that allows you to accomplish a big dream that holds meaning for you.

You won't have to worry about the future or what you have or don't have. When you combine your potential and build your life together, you're going to feel like a weight was lifted off of your shoulders.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

When what you set out to do does not happen, don't ignore the lesson that you could learn.

How do you expect to succeed in the future if you aren't paying attention to what is happening in your life right now?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You are putting a smile on your face to hide the sadness in your eyes, Virgo, and you may not realize that it shows.

You are not fooling anyone when you pretend that nothing is wrong. Everyone sees your disappointment, so instead of pretending that nothing is wrong, admit you're struggling.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Your life is not in alignment with your beliefs, dreams or goals and it's bothering you. You might even be at a loss on how to bring things back to where they need to be, and the answers are unclear.

Confront your fears, and go through worst-case scenarios to combat worry. Once you've allowed yourself a chance to work through what could happen, you can now focus on what you want to see take place.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Not having a stable relationship where you can let yourself breathe and not worry about the drama or fighting is important to you. At first, the drama was a little exciting, but now it's old and worn out.

You need to stop trying to control everything that is happening and let the situation play itself out organically. Your happiness is just around the corner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Money, lots of it, is coming your way. You have been hoping for more and here you've manifested beyond what you asked to have.

You are making your dreams come true, Sagittarius, and this is a sign that the universe hears your every request. Ask for more if you need it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Confidence is one thing, but to be cocky and arrogant is to imply that you're not teachable.

You want to be able to receive criticism and feedback from others when you change. It's rewarding for everyone involved and keeps you humble.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Sometimes talent isn't enough. You have skills, and they are wonderful but what you need to have is grit.

Stick-to-it-ness. So, no matter what you do, Aquarius. Do not quit before you reach your goal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You are in a position to manage a project if you want to do so.

You have proven yourself to be full of skill and trustworthiness. Your dependability is what will make you become a perfect assistant, companion, or teacher today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.