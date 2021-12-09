3 Zodiac Signs Who Fight For Love During Sun Sextile The Moon Starting December 9 - 11, 2021

Sun sextile Moon is exactly the transit we need if we've been in need of balance and peace in our lives, zodiac signs who fight for love starting December 9 - 11, 2021.

It's a time for introspection and basically figuring things out on how to proceed with the rest of our lives.

Much of our thoughts go to love; our love lives, the person we love, the state of our relationship...all this will not only be on our minds during Sun sextile Moon, we will finally figure out what to do about it all.

You might have wondered if it's worth it to stay with the person you are now romantically linked to.

If you've had a lot of experience with this person, it means you've seen the ups and the downs of this partnership, and now you're at the place where you are weighing the pros and the cons to see if it's worth staying with.

Well, the good and interesting part about it is that you will decide to stay with your love through thick and through thin, because they are worth it, and so are you.

And if it means that you need to fight for this love, then consider yourself a warrior. You will restore the balance in your life by fighting hard for what you believe in.

Zodiac Signs Who Fight For Love During Sun Sextile Moon Starting December 9 - 11, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Fighting for anything is not your usual style, as you'd much rather sit back and wait for things to unravel or mend on their own.

With Sun sextile Moon on your case, you may feel inspired to do more than react passively; you may want to get up and take a stand where your love life is concerned.

You feel that everything in the relationship is 'OK' which sometimes feels good, and at other times feels like pure mediocrity and boredom.

You've always 'heard' that couples need to put in the work, and honestly that kind of work never really interested you.

Now, it interests you, because you love your person, but you simultaneously see that the relationship is turning into mush.

If they don't do something about it, nothing will get done, until it hits you that you have the power to stand up and actually be an important player in the saving of your romance. Fight, Cancer, fight the good fight!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You weren't ready to fight, but if the fight presents itself, then you'll show up with bells on. This is, of course, in relation to your love life, which seems to be on a down turn, due to neglect and disinterest.

Wow, could that happen to you, Leo?

You can't possibly imagine yourself as someone who would stay in a relationship where nothing is going on...and yet, you love the person you're with, and they love you, too.

Is love enough to make it work? Or has the word 'love' simply morphed into nothingness, and now the only thing the two of you are doing is co-existing with a semi-friendly attitude in play.

Oh how dull, how un-Leo that is. Are you willing to set a new agenda in motion, one where you both stand up and fight for this romance? Sun sextile Moon says yes, you are ready. Now get up, stand up. Fight.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Sun sextile Moon is a harmonious aspect - which doesn't automatically mean our lives are being lived in harmony.

What it does mean is that the idea of harmony is out there, and once we catch hold of that suggestion, it's all we want. And this, Libra, is what you want in your relationship.

You do not want to break up, nor do you want to argue every little point. You crave peace, but you also want to hold the hand of your loved one.

You have no desire to let this go, but the only way you're going to get to keep it is by working it out with your special person.

It also means work, and that's something you haven't been too keen on.

Nonetheless, it's going to hit you that you're going to have to stand up and fight for this love to continue on. And it's a good thing, too, Libra, as they say, "Victory is yours!"

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda