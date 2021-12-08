3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Stabbed In The Back By Friends During Moon Square Uranus December 8 -10, 2021

These are treacherous times, and we need to stay aware and alert of those around us. We might think a transit like Moon Square Uranus could instill paranoia in us, but what's actually taking place is that we're not paranoid, we're on to something.

So, if you get a hit of intuition that tells you something isn't right, listen to it. And not only that, listen and protect yourself.

Moon Square Uranus is a time when people get it into their heads that they can get away with doing whatever they want, believing their actions are free from consequence.

In the world of friendships, we might expect to see one friend stab another in the back, simply because they think they can get away with it without being caught.

This may imply a betrayal coming up, or a lie that will be uncovered. Someone in your life, someone you trust as a friend is about to turn the tables on you, which will upset your trust in them, and more than likely end the friendship altogether.

Not a great thing to look forward to, but definitely something you should be aware of so that it doesn't come as a horrible surprise.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Stabbed In The Back By Friends During Moon Square Uranus Starting December 8 - 10, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You should probably take a fine toothed comb to your friend's list, Aries. What's meant here is that there is someone you feel close to who doesn't feel the same.

Or, maybe they did at one point but they are now willing to throw you under the bus as you don't seem to be what they want this week.

Yes, it's that cold but with a transit like Moon Square Uranus you're going to see a lot of stone cold behavior. What you did was you got used to this friend, without really considering who they are.

What they are about to turn out to be in your life is a traitor. You trusted them, and they really just stuck around to see what they could get out of you.

Now, with this transit in place, they're about to take their leave, and you're about to wonder what you did that was so wrong they couldn't even stick around for a conversation.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you're not into being cruel to a friend, you certainly would rather be the one who brings the cruelty rather than being the one who gets victimized by a friend. Too late for that, Scorpio. There's someone in your midst who is exceptionally susceptible to Moon Square Uranus energy and they are looking at you as if you are rotten to the core.

It's a very unfair judgement on their part as you've done nothing wrong, but this kind of sporadic bad judgement is part and parcel for this transit.

What you can expect on this day is to be insulted by a friend who seems not to care how you react, now do they want to stick around to help you deal with their blow. Some call it irrational, but you'll call it being stabbed in the back.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You asked for so little; you only want a bit of downtime to spend on your own, in your head, with your thoughts. Alas, this was way too much of an ask according to a friend of yours, who has decided unilaterally that you're too selfish to be friends with and that they need to take their leave now.

The nerve! And honestly - you haven't done a thing wrong; you simply wanted silence, peace, a moment where you get to regroup your thoughts.

This backstabbing will come as a complete and utter surprise to you. Moon Square Uranus can be a very upsetting transit for some. Now, you are stoic and strong so you'll get through this, but keeps a heads up, one of your friends is not your friend. Not any longer, at least.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter