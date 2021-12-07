3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 8, 2021

A really tough time is going to come down on December 8, 2021 for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day this Wednesday.

Nobody wants to know that they're about to have a rough day, but for some people, forewarned is forearmed.

Today is going to come with its own special problems, and thankfully these issues will be both petty and temporary.

We are not looking at anything that causes emotional damage today, but we may come across a financially turbulent moment.

Nothing like money problems to rock the boat, no matter who you are. We have made money our ruling deity and the importance that's placed on making money and having 'enough' of it has outweighed our desire to simply exist happily.

We attribute our happiness with how much money we make, and on this day, we'll find all sorts of reasons to feel bad about that.

So, we are looking at the downside to transits such as Moon Square Uranus and Mars Square Jupiter, which fall on this day.

Expect nervousness and worry. You'll wake up feeling tense, you'll spend the day on edge, but by the time you go to bed at night, you'll be right as rain.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 8, 2021:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's going to irk you the most on this day, is that fact that you thought you were right, and once again, you were proved wrong.

The wrongness itself isn't the point. It's the idea that you feel there's always someone there to point out your flaws.

You might have made a mistake...this mistake is going to show it's consequence today. You'll be blamed for that by someone you are close to, and you'll resent it.

Yes, yes, you know you were wrong, but do you have to be told time and time again how you're the one responsible?

Well, you are responsible, but you don't like to hear this, so you take offense and play the victim card. What is really troubling you is that you know you were wrong and can't admit to it due to pride.

You are prideful, wrong and worse: caught being that way.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is rough day for you because your love life has become more of a challenge than it is a pleasure. You really enjoy when things go smoothly, in fact, you could start to take advantage of the ease if you feel secure enough.

The last thing you need in your life is for your love relationship to present itself as less than secure.

What's about to happen is what happens to many couples, you're going to fight over money. We always think that money couldn't actually trump love, but it does and always has in this world where we've made money into such a god.

And so, you shall have your turn at bat, Libra, fighting with your partner over bills, over who makes more, over who puts more effort in...this could be a downward spiral if you don't intervene with kindness and mediation skills.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What's going to be upsetting today is that idea that you will have to take on more work than you planned on doing.

While this may not seem like such a big deal, this was the day you had set aside for you. It was going to be all about YOU and your lovely day off, and here you go, working your butt off because someone called you in and you couldn't say no.

It's OK, we all do what we need to do in this life to get by, and as we are told when we are young children, "You get what you get and you don't get upset."

Basically, that's your day in a nutshell. You could see it as just another day, or you could perceive the whole thing as one big negative. In other words, how 'rough' this day gets is up to you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda