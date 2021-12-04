3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 5, 2021

With the Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Capricorn, we are looking at a day filled with important decisions and a need for pragmatism and clarity.

Days like this are nerve-wracking; not because they create negative vibes. They don't, but they do implore us to make major decisions, and that can bring a lot of stress.

What may make this day a 'rough' one is all about how focused we need to be, and how many of us are not equipped with that kind of concentration.

On this day, one's private life will be ignored and neglected, which may make our family life feel a bit strained.

We are also looking at the need to be alone - not by choice, but for the sake of maintaining that focus.

Today is not the day for play, nor is even a good time for making jokes. For certain signs of the zodiac, your full attention will be required, and unfortunately, this day holds very little time for humor.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 5, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

For someone like yourself, Taurus, days like this are a real drag and that is because you're going to have to dedicate this day to something that has nothing to do with your interests.

There's a good chance that this, in your case, is work related. You may be called upon to 'fix' something at work.

You may not even have much to do with the cause of what made it 'broken' but it's your responsibility to show up for the work, and in a way, you resent having to do work that has nothing to do with you.

What's worse is that you're going to have to be 'involved'. This isn't something you even have experience with, which means you're going to have to put a lot of energy into something you have no interest in.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's a sign that likes to procrastinate, it's your sign, Virgo, and getting to put off work today is exactly what's NOT going to happen. Every now and then, someone makes you realize that you're not doing your best - which you instantly resent.

You find it very hard to accept that you're not perfect 'as is' and while we're not talking about physical perfection, we are referring to what it takes to just be a decent human being.

You will be challenged on this today, by someone whom you KNOW is right, and you will detest their input because they shine a light on your imperfections.

You also know this person is right and that you have so much work to do, but you'd rather just ignore what they say and stick with what you know best, which, in this case, is staying lazy, staying stuck, staying immovable.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Similar to the Virgo prediction, you might be the one who has to tell someone off today, for reasons you believe are valid. You notice that there's something wrong with someone in your life.

It's not a judgement, it's a seriously 'wrong' action that a friend or family member is part of, and you can't stand it.

On this day, it will drive you absolutely batty. If you are living with someone who doesn't do their share, it could be that, and this is the day where you bring this up to them, and this is the day where your mention becomes the focal point of all their resentment.

You might not be tactful in your approach, but as a Scorpio, you don't want to mince words. This isn't the time for being polite, according to you.

It's the time to make corrections and get things done. You will be met with resistance and resentment. Oh well, you tried.

