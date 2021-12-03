With the New Moon in Sagittarius, Conjunction Mercury, Square Neptune and Sextile Jupiter, let's just say a rough day is in store for a few of the signs of the Zodiac.

We're talking good intentions that go sour very quickly, and a few highly unfortunate figures of speech that can turn into major upsets if we don't watch our language.

New Moon transits are where the trouble stars, as this is the time when an original idea starts to form. While the idea may be a great one, the New Moon is the time when ideas can turn into chaotic dreams, and before we know it, we're growing in negativity and confusion.

Moon Sexile Neptune is happening right now, too, which means hard times are ahead for those with wild imaginations. How this translates as a rough day is in the idea that we think ourselves into a major funk, one that is way too hard to pluck ourselves out of.

So, today is going to be rough, mentally. There's just too much thinking going on. Too much dreaming, and too much fantasy. It's like we can't get out of our own heads. Keep your hands on the wheel and pay attention to the road, folks, this day is all about distraction and stupidity.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 4, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is NOT the day you had in mind, and yet, here you are, having to deal with it. You'll see mistakes being made in abundance, today, and you'll be part of the making of those mistakes, as well.

The distraction is at an all time high; this may be due to the holiday season and all that comes with it, but it's mainly due to the energy of the New Moon, and Moon Conjunction Mercury, which is bound to destroy any meaningful conversation today.

For you, Aries, this will probably result in arguments at home and at the work place. You'll want this day to be over all throughout the day.

Nobody seems to get you today, and you certainly have no patience for anyone in your life. Distractions are at an all time high, and you have no time to work misunderstandings out.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It doesn't take much to get you into a funk, and you'll have plenty of time to get there today, because, as it seems, the entire day is made for you and your funky attitude.

You've never had patience to begin with so that's not even an option here, but you will take the time out to argue your point with someone.

What you need to watch out for is WHO you do the arguing with, as you could jeopardize your job if you do a little too much 'standing up for yourself.'

Road rage is big today, as well, so you might be safe if you stay away from highway driving. Moon Conjunction Mercury will have you reading all the social cues and personal signals the wrong way; do yourself a favor and stay out of everyone's business. In other words — save yourself from people, Virgo!

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This day is NOT what you wanted, Capricorn. So, what will you do with a day that starts out rotten and ends even more rotten? You just deal. You're a Capricorn, and rotten, stupid days are what happens.

This is life, after all, and you know how to roll with the punches.

No, things do not work out today. You will have a business-related argument with someone you respect and it will blow your mind a little.

How could they possibly think they are right? And yet, right or wrong, the argument still happens and they still get their way, which is far from what you had in mind.

They win, you lose, it's just another day in Moon Conjunction Mercury's world of unnerving gags and wasted time.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda