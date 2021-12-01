How The December 2021 New Moon In Sagittarius Will Affect Your Love Life

Photo: George Rudy / Shutterstock
When the Sun moves through the astrological sign of Sagittarius each year from November 22 to December 21, we all have a chance to tap into the light-hearted vibe it brings, regardless of our particular Sun sign.
Sagittarius is ruled by the planet Jupiter, which the Ancient Greeks called “the Greater Benefic,” believing it’s energy infused us with a sense of purpose, adventure and happiness.
According to astrology, if you’re born with Jupiter in a prominent position on your natal chart, it’s thought that you’re born under a lucky star. And really, wherever Jupiter appears in your birth chart, during this time you’ll feel a little extra glow and ease in the area of your life its placement represents.
When is the December 2021 New Moon in Sagittarius, and how will it's upbeat and idealistic lunar energy affect all the zodiac signs in regard to love and relationships?
Just in time for the holidays, the New Moon in Sagittarius is arriving on December 3, and it will infuse you with a sense of joy, freedom and optimism — the perfect recipe for gathering with friends and family for a wonderful time.
Of course, that energy will be super-charged during the three days before and after the New Moon, as both the Sun and the Moon are dancing cheek to cheek.
Actually, swaying to and fro might be a little tame for Sagittarius — they’re probably already jitter-bugging instead!
New Moons in general are powerful times for planting the seeds for ideas, plans, and actions you want to grow over the coming weeks as the Moon waxes towards full once again.
Sagittarius New Moon Qualities
Sagittarius is a fire sign, like Aries and Leo, so all of the zodiac signs will be drawn to creating intentions in dynamic, expansive ways.
This energy is represented perfectly by the Archer, which is Sagittarius's symbol in astrology. Like the Archer, this New Moon is a time to look ahead with a sense of purpose — setting your sights in that direction and letting your creativity and focus carry you there, both in your love life and in your relationships.
Are you getting the idea that this Sagittarius New Moon energy is pretty hard to suppress?
And there’s more.
While it’s true that you’ll have a good time getting your Sagittarius groove on, there’s also a deeper side to this fun-loving sign. The same urge to “live large” also shows up as a thirst for experiences beyond your every-day life. You'll want to to travel to new places, explore other cultures and philosophies, and generally expand your horizons spiritually and intellectually.
The biggest cautionary concern in Sagittarius (and every zodiac sign has their own) is to not go overboard in whatever area or activity you’re exploring during this zodiac cycle. Just add the preposition “over” to any of those Sagittarius traits, and you’ll get the picture: over-indulgent, over-confident, overly-optimistic, over-active.
Fortunately, that same energy also carries with it lots of charm and friendliness, so even if you offend or overwhelm someone, you’ll likely be forgiven quickly!
So, how can you harness the exuberance of the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 3 in your love life and romantic relationships?
To create some powerful activities to maximize this energy and assemble your magical lunar energy toolkit, it’s important to know these basic Sagittarius associations and symbols:
Elemental energy: Fire
Color: Purple
Gemstones: Topaz, turquoise, and lapis lazuli
Flowers: Exotic flowers like jasmine, gladiolus, amaryllis
Essential Oils: Geranium, frankincense, rosemary, High John the Conqueror (a traditional good luck oil from American folklore)
Music: Jazz, brass, free-spirited
Food/Drink: Exotic, non-traditional, multi-cultural
If you really want to pack your toolkit to the brim, you can also research Sagittarius-themed movies, books, clothes, animals, places in nature … the list is endless, depending on what you and your partner are drawn to explore.
If you’re in a relationship, you can enhance it by remembering to stay on the light side rather than only focusing on important, deep conversations.
In my work with couples, I frequently hear from both women and men about their difficulties finding enough time to spend simply being with each other in carefree, joyful ways, so use Sagittarius' upbeat side to your advantage by taking the initiative to find fun activities to do together during this New Moon cycle.
Create a lunar love nest by packing a magical Sagittarius toolkit full of the goodies listed above and plan a New Moon evening starting with a special dinner and ending with some adventurous play in the bedroom!
Here are 7 playfully romantic date ideas for harnessing the fun-loving lunar energy of the New Moon in Sagittarius on or around December 3, 2021.
1. Plan an adventure.
For some of you, “adventure” might look like skydiving, bungee jumping, or river-rafting. But you don’t have to be looking for a high-octane buzz to capture the Sagittarius spirit.
Maybe visiting a nearby outdoor art installation or an exotic animal park does it for you. Or, if you’re more into “armchair adventures”, snuggle up with your sweetie in front of the TV with the Discovery Channel or another travel network.
2. Channel your inner Katniss Everdeen.
Take the Archer symbol literally! For the uninitiated, Katniss Everdeen is the bow-and-arrow-wielding heroine of the Hunger Games trilogy.
She honed her skills in battle, but you can be more Sag-like and plan a trip to a nearby archery center with friends or your lover and take a few lessons sometime around the New Moon on December 3.
3. Make dinner an international experience.
Keep in mind that with Sagittarius’s gregarious, “out there” energy, a quiet dinner at home may not be the way to go, unless you make it multi-cultural experience. A Moroccan tagine, Indian biryani, or a Chinese dish with five-spice powder are all fun ideas, or go to a favorite ethnic restaurant.
For drinks, musky chai latte or spiced wine are good choices to kickstart those tangy Sagittarius taste buds.
4. Hit a comedy club or karaoke bar.
After dinner, you can head to where the action is — just be sure there’s lots of variety since Sagittarius’s energy can make you feel a little (or a lot) restless. Maybe someplace with a great line-up of comedians or nightclub acts. Or, if one of you feels the urge to be in the limelight yourself, find a great place to do some karaoke.
And of course, Sagittarius is always is up for a dance party. Just make sure the DJ or band plays a creative mix of joyful music.
And for something totally different …
5. Visit a local monastery or meditation center.
Remember, this New Moon in Sagittarius is also designed to get you thinking about the deeper meaning in life. Many retreat centers like the Omega Institute offer “satsangs” (gatherings for truth-seekers) or "kirtan" (sacred chanting), both of which are powerful group experiences.
Solitary experiences would be really tough with Sagittarius’s social energy, and besides, you want to be able to share the bliss with your honey!
6. Make a list of everything that’s working in your love life and relationships.
Whether you’re naturally a “glass half full” kind of person or not, we all have times when we feel emotionally, spiritually or physically drained. The Sagittarius New Moon can give you a hopeful, optimistic foundation to take a look at those challenges and find the gifts there, as well as to appreciate the big and little things you already have to be grateful for.
This is definitely an important conversation to have with your partner, too.
7. Bring Sagittarius New Moon energy into the bedroom.
With its restless nature, Sagittarius may not be the most seductive of the zodiac signs, so be sure to include lots of variety when creating your lunar love nest.
Start with Sagittarius’s magical associations, like purple scarves, geranium-scented candles, and some great Sag-themed music like “Freedom” by George Michael or “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac.
You could also try Beethoven’s Symphony 9, "Ode to Joy", to tap into that Sagittarius optimism, or Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World” for a little more spiritual vibe.
Whatever you choose, get creative and experimental with your love-making. Falling asleep from lack of imagination is not an option on the Sagittarius New Moon!
There are so many directions to go when you’re playing with any New Moon lunar energy, and with Sagittarius in particular, your lunar love magic can have even more variety.
And I hope it’s obvious, singles, that most of the ideas here can be adapted for solo exploration, too. Even if some of them require a partner, think of it as important prep work for when you’ve attracted the playmate of your dreams!
Life and Relationship Coach, Deborah Roth, M.A., is also a Counseling Astrologer and Interfaith Minister. She leads women’s New Moon Circles and Full Moon TeleMeditations and loves designing creative, meaningful rituals for individuals and couples to re-energize mind, body, and spirit, and enhance their relationships.
This article was originally published at my blog, Spirited Musings at www.spiritedliving.com . Reprinted with permission from the author.