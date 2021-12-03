3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon Conjunct Pluto Starting December 3, 2021

Now here's a day where everything is going to seem like it's over the top and way too much to deal with, and for three zodiac signs whose love life improves during the Moon conjunct Pluto December 3, 2021, it affects relationships the most.

So, with all that's going on, how can foresee that something like an improvement will occur, in our love lives?

Well, it works like this: Moon Conjunct Pluto opens our minds and lets us see things very clearly.

With this kind of mind expansion, we can see what's wrong with our love life, and what's right with it, and today, three zodiac signs will concentrate heavily on what's right.

Maybe that's what's been missing. There's a good chance these three signs of the zodiac been focusing way too heavily on what's wrong with your partner, and with your relationship in general.

All that negative energy being directed to the person you supposedly love. And you do love them, as they love you. So what does astrology reveal about all the negative focus?

Moon Conjunct Pluto erases that focus and places it on the future, meaning you no longer have room in your life for excess and unwanted negativity.

What this astrological transit between the Moon and the planet of transformation and change brings you is the idea of healing; you want to heal and mend any damage that's been caused, and you are fortunate enough to have a partner that's willing to stick it out with you. Improvement indeed!

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon Conjunct Pluto Starting December 3, 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may be at the point, right now, where you think that whatever has happened to your relationship may just be at the point of no return.

You love them, and they love you, and it's become boring beyond measure. You are at your wit's end, but what's happened is that both of you can only concentrate on getting out.

There's rarely been any consideration of staying together and getting through the hard stuff, until now.

Moon Conjunct Pluto, in astrology, can help you to go deep, meaning, it's time to unearth the problems by naming them, and then working on getting rid of them — together.

Moon Conjunct Pluto is not a perfect transit for love, but it is the best transit for uprooting serious problems for the purpose of working them out.

Think positive and make positive things happen. You can do it, Leo.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's Winter season, and Sagittarius season, and this is always the time of year when you start to focus on how you can make life better for yourself and loved ones, in the future.

You are completely committed to improving your love relationship. Even when there's nothing wrong you are willing to learn the hard lessons so that if something should come up, your partner knows they can trust that you won't blow up.

Your relationship is secure and that's how you like it. If something is needed, Moon Conjunct Pluto is just the kind of energy to make you aware of what that might be.

This planetary and astrological transit aids in your ability to see things clearly; you don't judge your partner, nor do you blame them for your bad day. You are fair, and that kind of fairness is amplified by Moon Conjunct Pluto.

Your love life improves because both you and your partner are actively involved and conscious.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have learned over the years that loving your partner isn't enough for you.

You need to be in touch with your spiritual side as well. When you turn to spirit for peace, you are able to look at your mate with new eyes; you are renewed in your private place of worship or devotion, no matter what that 'spiritual' side represents to you.

Your love life will be affected by Moon Conjunct Pluto, in so much as you are not subdued by dark emotions any longer. You and your partner have gone through some extremely dark times and experiences that neither one of you thought you'd survive, and yet, here you are, survived and doing very well.

You take comfort in spirit during this transit, which takes the pressure off your mate, and allows the relationship to breathe, while removing unwanted negativity from the scene. This is a major improvement and can last a lifetime if you continue on this way.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

