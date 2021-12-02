3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 3, 2021

Suddenly not looking back seems like the easiest thing, and for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 3, 2021, Friday is looking better and better.

Which three zodiac signs are the ones who will have a great day on Friday, December 3, 2021?

As we near our Total Solar Eclipse and New Moon tomorrow we will feel the Moon shift signs midday from Scorpio into Sagittarius prompting us to wonder why we ever had such a hard time leaving the past behind us.

The most recent Scorpio Season was an extremely challenging one for most zodiac signs as we were asked to do some serious heavy lifting into our healing by dealing with what we were most afraid of which for many of us centered around the past repeating itself or being certain that we were moving in the right direction.

But as we are nearing the final eclipse on the Sagittarius/Gemini axis things are starting to feel lighter making Decemer 3, 2021 a great day for these three zodiac signs.

We no longer are struggling with our deepest wounds or fears. We no longer are afraid of leaving something or even someone behind because we trust that if they are meant to be in our future then it’s not something that we have to worry about.

The thing with life is that as we grow and learn sometimes there are those people that are only meant to be in our lives for a season, but often it’s that their role in our lives transforms.

This means that while we may fear losing someone often it’s just that what they are to us ends up changing.

But this perspective shift only happens when we realize and accept that we will be fine regardless of what happens and instead trust that everything is always happening for our highest good.

As we feel the shift of the Moon into Sagittarius today, we will be able to solely shift our thinking and focus on what we want to build in the future.

Helping this is that there are no other planetary aspects today which means that we will feel this shift even more deeply which will help us see that as long as we are being true to ourselves and trusting this entire process called life then there was never anything to worry about at all because everything is happening exactly as it’s meant to.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 3, 2021:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is your time to shine. The past eighteen months have likely been packed with a variety of lessons in your life that have helped you more clearly learn and discover who you truly are.

This hasn’t just been about your identity though but about what you need your life to look like, what you want it to feel like but most of all how to create the space where you can authentically be yourself.

As your eclipse cycle is set to end tomorrow you can expect there to be all sorts of realizations coming to you today, especially around the themes of healing and growth. You have no problem looking at yourself and trying to see the greater picture of what the purpose is of what you’re experiencing but sometimes you get shaky over actually making a decision because you don’t always trust your feelings.

This shouldn’t be an issue today though as you will feel like you're finally putting the past behind you in a big way and have finally made space for yourself to start thinking about the future.

This doesn’t mean that the next few days will bring only roses and sunshine, but you are less attached to these feelings now because you know that even though things are working out differently than you had imagined, you trust now that it’s because they will be far better than you could have dreamed.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today should feel like you’ve won a battle you’ve been fighting long before you were aware that you were. This is going to wrap up some big lessons in your life that will create space for more of what you now want to manifest.

The reason is that while we are ending the Sagittarius and Gemini eclipse axis we are just starting on the Scorpio/Taurus one which will begin a new chapter in your life that is based around stability and passion. This is both in your internal and external worlds where you feel inspired and connected to who you are, what you do and who you allow in your life.

As the Moon moves through your sign into Sagittarius today the energy should feel uplifting and higher as if you now can see the meaning of so much of what you’ve been going through and like you finally have cleared a milestone that now you can no longer see. This is the end of a cycle for you.

With Gemini and Sagittarius both being activated it’s likely around speaking your truth and trusting in the path forward, but as much as something is ending another chapter is just beginning. Don’t worry about where it will go just yet, for right now just simply enjoy that you are definitely no longer where you used to be.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your experience of today’s energy will be a bit different. While the moon will be in a fellow water sign earlier today it will move into Sagittarius later reigniting that philosophical reflection of your life and where it’s leading to next.

While Neptune turned direct just a couple days ago, it takes a bit for it to move from stationary to transiting normally again so the energy surrounding you and the themes that this watery planet brings up will be magnified.

It’s likely been a more noticeable challenging Neptune retrograde than normal and you probably haven’t felt very much like yourself since June. With this year being a big ending year for many of the emotional cycles we’ve been on previously a lot had to come up in order to be cleared.

Now though your sense of optimism, hope and dreaminess should be returning and with it you are seeing some major closure to some of those Sag/Gem themes yourself. One of the most important things for a Pisces to realize during this time is that you often end up self-sabotaging out of fear of getting hurt.

This belief is likely something that has been going through the alchemy of healing the past few months, but now you should be emerging on the other side which means your new beginning is right around the corner.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.