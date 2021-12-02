3 Zodiac Signs Whose Faith In Love Gets Restored During Venus Retrograde December 5, 2021

Because the planet Venus naturally rotates backwards, its retrograde makes it rotate even slower than usual, which makes good old planet Earth seem like a speed demon in comparison.

How this affects is in the usual way that Venus influences us — in love, in beauty. When Venus goes retrograde, as it does at this point in time, we will find ourselves enthusiastic about love and romance.

While it may not last forever, our skepticism and distrust of love will be put on hold for a while, during the retrograde.

Ever find yourself witnessing something that restores your faith in humanity? Like, you see someone do a good deed and it's so refreshing that you start to believe that maybe we humans aren't the trash we seem to be...this restored faith is exhilarating, and usually reserved for witnessing good deeds in progress.

But love? Do we ever return to innocence when it comes to love? Venus retrograde makes sure we do.

However it plays out, we will all get to have a moment or two of deep, uninterrupted, restored faith in love, during Venus retrograde.

Some zodiac signs will experience an about-face, a true renewal in love. Every hear of second chances? This may be the time when second chances come to our rescue.

Zodiac Signs Whose Faith In Love Gets Restored During Venus Retrograde December 5, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've never been one to shy away from an interesting experience, especially if there's love and romance involved. What Venus Retrograde may do to you is have you in a state of reflection; thinking about love, wondering how to approach certain subjects that need attention in your love relationship, and how truly lucky you are to have this person in your life.

The retrograde here works in your favor, as it gives you an intelligent overview, which makes it easier for you to feel patient and compassionate.

Because you are able to stand back and witness your love life through the gaze of introspection, you are also able to appreciate what you have even more. Just knowing that you found love in this lifetime should restore your faith in love itself. Gratitude leads the way here, Aries, and you will be feeling extremely grateful for the love you have during Venus Retrograde.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There has never been a better time to trust your gut than now, Taurus, and that little voice in your head that is telling you that the person you're involved with is the person you're supposed to be with?

Listen to that voice. You got lucky in this life, Taurus. You're a lovable person, and everybody you've had anything to do with romantically has adored you.

While things haven't always worked out in the past, the person you're with right now seems to have it all together. You sense that this person is not out to get you, nor do they come across as a liar; this lack of deception and initiation to trust may throw you off, at first, but when Venus Retrograde enters the picture, you'll suddenly see that your person is the right one for you, all the way.

Just being able to trust is like a vacation in its own right, and you can trust your person. Let their love help restore your faith in romance, as it is very, very real.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As a Gemini, it is sometimes difficult for you to settle into any kind of routine. You are your own person and you like it that way. This kind of self-ownership has made it hard for people to approach you. While you are extraordinarily lovable, you are guilty of being standoffish and inaccessible.

What you've always needed is someone who has the nerve to climb the protective walls you've built around yourself...and then, during Venus Retrograde, you find out who that person is, and just what they are willing to do to be in your life.

There is someone who is willing to take you into their hearts, They don't judge, nor do they wish to reinvent or change you. This is your dream come true — the idea of being loved for the person you are, as opposed to being made into someone you're not. This, in itself, will restore your faith in love.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda