3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 28, 2021

We've got an absolute slew of transits occurring on this day. With our Moon in Virgo and our Sun in Sagittarius, we should be able to finesse this day into a great one.

While we'll be sidestepping our way around Moon Trine Venus, Moon sextile Mars, Moon Opposition Neptune, Moon Trine Pluto and Sun Conjunction Mercury, some of us will be able to wrangle a very good day out of the mix.

Moon Trine Venus is going to help us process all matters that have to do with love and connection for certain zodiac signs, this is profound stuff.

This means close encounters of the healing kind, and who couldn't stand to use a little bit of healing? Moon Opposition Neptune may have us doubting ourselves here or there, but in the long run, this day is made for certain signs to celebrate.

Moon sextile Mars will instill confidence in our choices, and Sun Conjunction Mercury will make sure we are understood when we say or explain something to someone. The general mood of the day will be cheerful, nonchalant and easy-going, which, for some, is all one can ever ask for.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 28, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What makes this a great day for you, Aries, is that you feel unthreatened by the world. While this might make you seem paranoid or fearful, it's actually more about relishing a day when nobody gets up in your grill.

You like being left alone; it's not a lifestyle, it's just one of the things that makes your day an easy one to bear.

It's Sunday, November 28, and there's absolutely nothing in your calendar that demands you perform, slay a dragon, or prevent a family war from happening.

You are free today from obligation, and that in itself is a dream come true for you, Aries. Imagine that, a whole day to yourself, to do whatever it is that YOU want to do. Nice going! Enjoy your day.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You love Sagittarius season. These are the days when you are so focused on all the many things you wish to do with your life.

Opportunities are flowing your way, and on November 28, you can expect two things to happen: One, you'll have free time to indulge in whatever you want, and Two, you'll receive an opportunity to take your imagination further - into the realm of reality.

That's right, due to transits such as Moon in Virgo and Moon sextile Mars, you will be called upon to do your thing as only you can do it.

This might be in the form of an invitation or it may be that you'll hear about a theatrical opportunity that is now available to you. If you are in theatre, you'll get the part. If you are a creative type, you'll be in heaven on Sunday during one of your best days of the year.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Of course it's going to be a great day for you, and that's because you believe that this day is going to be special. Why?

Because you're a mad Sagittarius who never stops with the optimism. You want things to work out and so...they do.

And on November 28, you'll be so pleasantly surprised by so many wonderful things that may happen to you, that your gratitude levels will be overflowing. And we all know that gratitude brings joy, so expect plenty of that, too.

Your best friends today are Moon in Virgo and Sun in Sagittarius, and both will work for you in terms of peace, love, and most of all - creativity. This may be the day you start a new project; one that will take you a good long, blissful time to finish. Get those hands dirty, Sagittarius — it's time to do what you love best: create.

