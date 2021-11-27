3 Zodiac Signs Who Give Up On Love During The Mars Trine Neptune Starting November 28, 2021

Mars Trine Neptune is a power punch of potential devastation, especially when it comes to love, the desire for it, and the question of whether or not to find it and make it stick in our lives.

And, for three zodiac signs who give up on love starting November 28, 2021, it's not all that it was thought to be.

Why does love have to be something we all suffer for? It sure does feel like love causes suffering during Mars Trine Neptune.

Why is it that the thing we all want so very badly is also that which causes us such pain and heartache?

Love is attachment, and when we become attached, we become vulnerable because every attachment holds the idea that detachment co-exists.

We feel pain when we break up with people we love, and for some of zodiac signs, we no longer want to bother even trying.

And that is what Mars Trine Neptune leads certain zodiac signs to believe: perhaps this love thing isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Nihilistic points of view are what this transit brings to the forefront of three zodiac signs' minds.

Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius are just plain sick and tired of trying.

We may be trying too hard in already-set relationships, or we may be just about ready to throw in the towel when it comes to searching for 'the perfect mate.'

Mars Trine Neptune tires us out and lets us only see peace and in solitude.

Zodiac Signs Who Give Up On Love During The Mars Trine Neptune Starting November 28, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know a good thing when you see one, Aries, and what you're dealing with right now is the furthest thing from a 'good thing' that exists in your life. You know a BAD thing and unfortunately, that's what you're knee-deep in, right now.

A bad thing that is going nowhere and will only take you down if you don't intervene. The days are long gone where you easily 'forgive' the person who is consciously trying to get your goat; you need to take action to remove them from your life.

It's no longer cute and there is no hope for the love that once was and no longer is. Technically, you're not 'giving up on love'...what you are doing is taking care of number one — YOU. Because clearly, you are your own savior here.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're about to give up on love, with the help of Mars Trine Neptune, a transit known for its ability to start a war over the most casual of disagreements.

The thing is that you're way past the casual disagreements section of your present relationship; you've moved into the Battle Royal segment, and if you stick around any longer, you'll be walking amongst the body parts strewn around your living room.

Well, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but still, what's going on is that you're living in a war zone, created by love gone lost, and it's making both of your lives ridiculous and farcical.

Someone needs to do something about this here or you'll both end up tearing each other's heads off. Your present relationship is going to drive you insane if you don't end it as soon as possible.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You live on hope and dreams, and when times get hard, you have a very easy time going inwards, where it's safe and everything looks pretty and promising.

What's going on in your 'outside' world right now is troublesome; your love life has turned into nothingness.

You both know it, and you, Sagittarius, aren't taking it well. You'd like to pretend it's all OK, but your gut says that nothing is OK, and that your fantasy life isn't doing what you wanted it to do: make reality seem better, fairer. Well, life isn't fair, and love is not a sure thing.

You won't be the only one who shows up too late to their own going away party, and with Mars Trine Neptune, you'll be escorted to the front door, where love ends, and hopefully better things await.

You don't need to give on love in general, but you do need to give up on the love that drives your present relationship.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda