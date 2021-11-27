3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Moon Trine Uranus Starting November 28, 2021

What many zodiac signs may experience during Moon Trine Uranus is a feeling of supreme confidence, as if nothing in the world can get us down.

We will take that feeling and use it in all of our endeavors, and when it comes to love, nothing spells magnetism like a confident person who trusts their own instincts.

What makes this transit one that brings luck to certain zodiac signs in terms of love and romance, is that everything seems possible.

There are no bad moods to get in the way, nor are there naysayers to throw a monkey wrench into the works.

This transit brings smooth sailing along with the self-reliance and self-trust that it takes to attract the most worthiest partner.

Whether you are single or partnered, you may see an upgrade in your love life. Moon Trine Uranus takes what's ordinary and makes it extraordinary.

This means that you'll be able to see the good in people, and if you can see the good, that means you are good, and your own goodness is what's going to bring you luck in love, on November 28, 2021.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Moon Trine Uranus Starting November 28, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've had enough bad luck in your life to know better than to get involved with anybody who even slightly feels wrong to you.

You know 'wrong' when you see it, but there's an upside to that: you also know 'right' when you see it, and with the help of Moon Trine Uranus, you'll be very attractive to someone who is very, very right.

You may even want to think of it as good luck, because what will seem like it's coming from out of nowhere, is really just Moon Trine Uranus telling you it's time to open your eyes and take in all the goodness that's being offered to you.

Don't let your past ruin any present or future opportunities for you, in love. Let the love that you see right in front of you have a chance to blossom. Remember, you're in luck these days, Cancer.

It only makes sense for you to take that luck and make something out of it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What Moon Trine Uranus is going to bring out in you is a sense of anticipation. Something is about to happen and you feel that this is going to be excellent.

You are enlivened by hope; and even though you are sure as to what exactly is about to happen, you know and trust your gut: something great is coming and you want to be there for it.

What's extra great about all this is that it's love. Love and the love of someone special is about to become clear to you; you haven't been left out.

You may feel as though you didn't do anything to deserve this uptick in luck and love, but that's your fate, Scorpio.

Moon Trine Uranus favors you during this season, so don't be surprised if suddenly you're being loved on, hugged on, and adored. It's all good, Scorpio. Let it happen.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What makes you so lucky in love is that you've never settled for less than what you believe you deserve, and with Moon Trine Uranus in the sky, it's like you completely draw to you the right person.

You don't have the time or the effort to dabble in false romances; you learned that lesson the hard way.

So, you present to the world the picture of yourself that you feel is a true representation; this makes it impossible for another person to perceive you the wrong way.

Your attitude is "take it or leave it," figuring if they take it, they know what they're getting into.

Well, thanks to Moon Trine Uranus, your luck is about to take you all the way there. Expect deep, romantic love around this time of the year.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda