3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week November 29 - December 5, 2021

This week we start out with the TH, Mars Trine Neptune, and Sun Sextile Moon...these transits alone should act as encouraging agents for our journey out of November and into December.

We have a few important Venus transits as well, which will definitely bring our love lives into focus, in the most positive ways. Those transits are Venus Sextile Neptune and Moon Square Venus.

On December 1, we will witness Neptune go direct after it's Retrograde, which should clear up any negative thinking we've been dealing with, and with Moon in Scorpio, we may take our new found clarity and seek out new passions.

With Moon Opposition Uranus, we may feel like our efforts are useless, but Moon Square Jupiter will let us rise above any uncertainties.

By week's end, our main influence will be that of Moon in Capricorn, which is exactly what we'll need in order to make sense out of the experiences we have during the week. For some, this could be a very productive, very 'love-oriented' week.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week November 29 - December 5, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have always vacillated between thinking you have it all, and thinking you have nothing. This has been going on for a very long time.

This questionable sense of self-worth. The truth is, sometimes you think you're the greatest thing that ever happened to humanity, and at other times, you simply don't believe in yourself at all.

This week may give you some insight into how you can balance these conflicted emotions of yours. What you'll see this week is how valued you are, in love.

This could be the week where someone shows their love to you in ways you could not have imagined.

And while you don't place your worth on someone else's opinion of you, you are still 'wowed' enough to begin to trust this person, as they are about to let you know that you are what makes the sun rise and set for them. You are loved, and you like it!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What makes this a very promising week for you, Sagittarius, is that you've come to realize that the only way you can live in peace is if you state what you want to those around you, while letting them all know that you are not going to do what they want.

So, by sticking to your own plan, you get to find the peace you need. This is solar return and birthday season for you, and others want you to do this or that, because 'they care so much about your birthday' and want you to be with them.

Yet, no one has actually asked YOU what you want, and what you want is to do things your way, not theirs. So, for your birthday gift to yourself, Sagittarius, you may want to let people know that it's your day to choose and that that's what you're going to do.

Funny how a 'good week' can be comprised of standing one's ground and doing things their own way. You'll get this, don't worry.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week is about business and obligations, and what makes it so great is that you are fully supported by your partner and loved ones.

In other words, you don't have to live up to anybody's expectations in love this week, which is like a vacation in itself.

You are bound by duty to accomplish certain things; your career doesn't wait. That's OK because that's exactly what you signed on for: relentless work and endless opportunity to produce.

You've chosen well when it comes to love because your person is completely on board with your work ethic.

This week lets you reflect upon just how lucky you are in love. Not everyone finds this kind of undaunted support in a partner, yet you have, Capricorn. It's a good week for you, indeed.

