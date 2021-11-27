We are looking at the waning crescent Moon, in its quarter phase, rising in the sky at Midnight and setting at dawn.

This is the Last Quarter Moon of the year and with it can come many pluses and a few minuses. Quarter Moons, when waning, can drain our energy, and the Quarter Moon in Virgo can not only drain us, but drain us for a reason, there's something we have yet to find out, something... helpful.

Each sign experiences the phases of the Moon, together. However this Moon influences an individual, is also how the entire course of lunar phases affects us.

The transit of the Moon during November 27 throughout the 29th is going to inspire us towards major change in our lives, going forward.

This is also the perfect time of the year for reflection and thought of change. It's late enough in the year to start to consider something new for the year to come.

The Quarter Moon in Virgo has the ability to let us draw upon our insights and make something new and wonderful happen in the future.

Quarter Moon In Virgo Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Starting November 27 - 29, 2021 :

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Expect a change in attitude during this lunar phase, Aries. What you thought was a surefire thing has turned out to be less than productive; in other words, you made a mistake, but you still have a chance to work on it and make it even better.

Open to change and learning and this Quarter Moon in Virgo will be most positive for you. It's all about staying open.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Quarter Moon in Virgo lets you reflect on the recent changes in your life; and you're thrilled. You never thought you'd get this far, and yet, here you are, knocking down goals and acting responsibly.

Listen to your heart during this time, don't doubt yourself again. If your heart tells you that you really and truly are GREAT, then believe it. This is a good transit for turning the positive into the super-positive.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This may be the right time for you to spit it out, meaning that you've had something that needs to be said for over a year now, and this Quarter Moon in Virgo no longer wishes for you to hold on to this burden.

Free yourself by expressing what's on your mind, and believe that what you have to say could potentially change your life for the better.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Quarter Moon in Virgo brings with it stress and the ability to see past what troubles you. Virgo transits work well on getting you to improve yourself, and that's exactly what's about to happen.

A sudden realization may have you up and on your feet, ready for action.

Health plays an important role in your future, as does self-respect. Quarter Moon in Virgo points the way to what it is you have to focus on.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This is a good time for you to stay the course, meaning, what you've started is something you need to stick with. This is a good time for you to show the universe what you're made of in terms of staying true to yourself.

Do not back down when you are threatened. Quarter Moon in Virgo shows you that you are, indeed, right about something you'd like others to know about. Feel free to share your thoughts as you can only be helpful during this transit.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you think, you become. You are about to live through the ultimate Law of Attraction phase of your life. Quarter Moon in Virgo lets you see clearly; that means what you thought all along was true — was TRUE.

You are right, and this correctness lets you trust your own instincts even more. You have proven a point to others and now you demand respect. Your head is clear and your mind is working full blaze.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Quarter Moon in Virgo makes you aware of your spiritual side. You've been concentrating way too hard on the financial, and while that's never a bad thing, you've started to neglect the side of you that connects with spirit.

You may experience a moment where you understand without any hesitation that you need to take a step back from the money-schemes so that you can pour more of yourself into spiritual, meditative practices.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This transit, Quarter Moon in Virgo, will have an interesting affect on you. You will come to realize that there's someone in your life that doesn't belong.

This may turn out to be that you just don't want them in your life anymore because you've outgrown them. This could be the end of an old friendship but sometimes ends have to happen, and most times endings lead to new beginnings.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'll be spending the next few days deep in your own mind, as Quarter Moon in Virgo launches you into that place where you love to go: Analysis Land, where you can stand back and figure it all out.

You do feel the drain as the Moon wanes, but that energy pull works as a retreat mechanism, which takes you back into yourself where you can put together the pieces of all that you're trying to understand around you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It would be near to impossible to get you to stop thinking about work or making money, but Quarter Moon in Virgo may just be able to send you off course for a while.

Family matters beckon and you must tend to them, even if your heart isn't into it. You won't feel prepared to take on seismic family events, but you will need to focus your mind so that you can at least bring your best game.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What may have started out as an argument in the beginning of the month has now blown over into an all out war by the time Quarter Moon in Virgo is here. Why bother taking this any further? There is only more pain involved, and at this point, you're a part of causing some of that pain.

The waning energy of this Quarter Moon runs you ragged; your psyche may not feel up to it, but there's a truth here: you don't get along with someone in your life and this whole thing has to end, sooner or later.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This Last Quarter Moon in Virgo is about to make you feel both left out and ignored. There are things you don't understand — people you fail to 'get' — you will take their words and actions to heart and feel bad over what you believe they are saying to you.

Your problem is much more than 'other people' however, it's your interpretation of what they say. They aren't always being horrible to you. You need to stay open so that you can opt out of taking everything so seriously.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda