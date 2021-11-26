3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 27, 2021

Our best bet for a great day is the idea that we have Moon Square Mercury, which should help support our speech and our ability to get our point across.

This is an inspiring season for many, and for some of us, our creative paths will be on fire. For those who like to lose themselves in creative projects — this day will ignite the way.

We will be battling against the strain of a waning Moon, but that won't get us down, that may only act as a form of retreat for some, meaning that many of us need to draw back before we can spring forward.

Creatively, the process starts with thought, then action. Today is the day where we devote time to thinking and planning.

We also have all this backed up by Sagittarius energy, which favors creative acts over anything else, so, if you're an artist or in any of the arts, you'll find yourself engaged and prepared to go all the way for a project. Wow, sometimes all we need is to know that we CAN create.

Knowing we have the 'all-clear' is the agent that propels us into change. Inspiration is the word of the day, today.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day on November 27, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You could use a blast of creative energy, Gemini, and BAM! Here is is blast you've been looking for, and more, Moon Square Gemini is exactly the kind of creative boost you enjoy most: the kind with details.

You love to lose yourself in a project, especially one that demands that you pay proper attention to details.

Look forward to grabbing that toolbox and getting into something fun.

What's going to make this day so easy for you is that no one is going to get in your way, in fact, you may end up spending the majority of the day alone — a total plus where you're concerned.

This way, you'll get to focus on what you love doing the most, without interruption. A divine day, indeed!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's helping you out today is Moon Trine Uranus, which seems to bring out your charisma and gets you a lot of attention. The kind of attention that you want.

Today is one of those days where you feel determined to accomplish.

You see a clear path between conception and final product, and all that's left is execution; this is something you can't wait to dive into.

You've been wanting something to focus on, something to pour your entire being into the creation of, and here it is — your project.

Not only are you about to become very clear as to what your project is, you will be backed by everyone around you.

Your idea suddenly looks like 'the thing to do' in everyone's eyes, but it's only you, Aquarius, who can pull this off with as much finesse and charm as only you have.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Sagittarius Sun energy always makes you feel like you can do whatever it is that you set out to do, and on this day, the 27th of November, you will come alive in that energy.

What seemed like a mere idea only yesterday may turn into a creative endeavor, today.

Whatever's been on your mind may turn into an obsession — the kind that drives you to action.

You won't be sitting still on this day, Pisces, in fact, you'll be more active today than you've been in weeks. You will be engaged in actions with other people think sports, cooking, movie-watching.

Very 'end of year' types of activities, yes, but the kind you love to be involved in. That's what this day brings involvement with other people and the sharing of creative ideas, while all coming together to play. Let's just say that for Pisces, this day is about to bring FUN.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda