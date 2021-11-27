3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 28, 2021

This waning Moon of ours will be entering its last quarter on November 28th, and this may end up acting as a pull on our psyches.

What's meant by this is that, sometimes we feel off, yet we can't put a finger on why we should feel this way.

Sometimes the culprit is a lunar transit, and with the 'drag' of the Moon right above our heads, we may end up feeling, well...dragged down.

We also have Moon Trine Uranus, which is a transit that really likes to toy with our emotions.

What's notable about this transit is its ability to blind us from seeing the truth. We tend to believe in fantasy, falsehoods.

We may even fight for the right to believe in the wrong thing. Convoluted? Yes, but that's what Uranus tends to bring when it's transiting.

What feels like ambition and progress may end up being stepping on someone's head to get where you are today.

We mean well on this day, but our selfish side may rise in an unsightly way, and we won't even realize what we're doing wrong.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day on November 28, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While this day may not pan out as all that terrible for you, you will be one of the people who push a little too hard to get what you want, thus ending up the person no one likes today.

You want everyone to like you, but when the tides turn and you end up being the odd man out. You tend to shrug and play up your worst wide even more.

So what if you annoy people. It's not like you control their emotions. This kind of thinking makes you selfish.

Sure you don't control people's emotions but you don't have to go out of your way to be so unruly and careless.

Today is the day when you'll show apathy and lack of concern, and that will bug the living hell out of certain people in your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As much as you'd like to think of yourself as carefree and joyous, there are days when you're quite the opposite, and today, the 27th of November, is one of them.

That waning Moon energy really tries your patience; you'll be snappy and ornery today, and your mood will take over the entire atmosphere.

You won't be the person anyone wants to hang out with, which is a drag because you had it planned to be very social and engaging today.

Change of plans, Leo. You're not in the mood and you'll be letting your people know that if they approach you, they do so at their own risk.

At least you give a warning. So, this day will bring you a snappy, scrappy disposition and a lack of tolerance for anything or anybody you're not in the mood for.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

At this point in the game, all you're doing is waiting for the end of the year to finally come by so that you can convince yourself that next year is going to be great.

You're just bored, and you rarely get bored. But on the 28th of November, it's like a torture day for you where all you do is think about how 'nothing' it all is.

You could say that this day is very depressing for you, and it's a funk you can't seem to shake, but here's the question: do you WANT to shake this funk off, or are you content to just sit around and moan with complaints?

You are in a bad mood today because you want to be, Scorpio. You are using this day as an indulgence, a way to deal with your personal issues.

You will be fine, just get through the day without killing anyone and all will be well in your world.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda