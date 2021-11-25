3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Meet Their Soulmate During The Sun Sextile Moon Starting November 26, 2021

If there's ever going to be a time where the aspects line up just for us, in terms of bringing to our attention the person we might call soul mate, it's now, during Sun Moon Sextile.

This transit brings possibility and hope, and it delivers as well. There's no blind faith here - there's the true knowledge that someone in our life is absolutely meant to be, and we're going to find out who that person is on November 26.

Soul mates are rarely strangers in our life; they are already established as friends or lovers, and sometimes all it takes is for a simple cosmic transit to come around in order for us to get a hint. For some signs of the Zodiac, that soul mate is with you already, but you just don't know it!

This is the time where we wake up and see with our good eyes what is right before us, a true love, a real soul mate — a person in this life that we can trust, who will be honest and true with us, in return.

Zodiac Signs Who Finally Meet Their Soulmate During The Sun Sextile Moon Starting November 26, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You oftentimes feel like everybody gets the good stuff, while you're over there in "I get nothing" world. You haven't opened your eyes, Gemini.

Everything you want...all the 'good stuff' is right there, waiting for you to notice. It seems you want an announcement or something special to happen, but that special thing IS happening, and it's about time you made the effort to acknowledge it.

Your love life is great. What more do you want? Your soul mate is the person you are involved with, right now, and on some level, you know this...yet, you always seem to be holding out for something, perhaps, someone — better.

The grass is not greener on the other side of the fence, Gemini. That's someone else's grass. Tend to your own garden and come to understand that during Sun Sextile Moon, your soul mate will be right up in your face, and guess what? They're your partner.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You will finally meet your soul mate during Sun Sextile Moon, and there's a good chance this auspicious meeting will take place in your bathroom, as you pass your partner on your way to brush your teeth. Yep, it's that easy.

Now, the only thing left to do is accept that this person — the one you've decided to set up house with. They're the one you're supposed to be with. How could it be this easy?

Because during Sun Sextile Moon, you will understand that all you've ever wanted is right in front of your eyes. They know it, and they've shared this thought with you before, but you brushed it off, thinking it was way too 'romantic' an idea, and yet, you've always wanted a soul mate.

You just didn't know that the second you put that desire out to the universe, the universe immediately went to work to give you what you want. The person you are with right now, that's your soul mate, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have always romanticized love; having an affair, for you, has always been about fantasy love - you look for things in a partner that they do not necessarily have, and you find them, with your imagination. Real-life people have never lived up to your expectations; you want a soul mate.

You don't just want a good relationship. You want someone who believes what you believe. You want someone who can giggle, someone who gets your jokes and has the same kind of dark humor as you do.

You will find this person in a friend. This friendship may turn into a romance, and it may be sexual or not. But your soul mate is someone who is much more of a friend than they are a potential 'partner.'

You don't want a partner, you want a friend to fantasize with, and you'll find this person during Sun Sextile Moon.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda