Love Horoscope For Saturday, November 27, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 27, 2021.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Aries

You know when someone is lying, Aries.

It's as though you were born with some high-level radar that roars like a siren when a person is dishing out a half-truth that you know is not real. This is where trust gets broken, and it's not your job to restore it.

Taurus

When you share your soul with someone and all you get in return is a blank stare or silence you have to ask yourself, "who am I dating, really?"

OK, so not everyone is comfortable sharing such intimate emotions, but if you need a person who shows that you make their heart melt, then this may be a dealbreaker for you to pay attention to.

Gemini

You cannot let family make important decisions for you, and deciding who you will love or how long you need to know that person before you feel that the relationship is real is up to you.

They will have to let you live your life, and even though this is hard for you to take a stand on, if you don't now, then when?

Cancer

You have been carrying the weight in this relationship and now, you're tired. You're tired of doing it all for everyone and you'd like some help.

So, you're going to have to be clear, Cancer, when you ask for what you need. You may have to call out the ultimatums too, to show you mean business.

Leo

Putting your money where your mouth is can feel like a luxury you cannot afford right now, but your dating life is costly and expensive so you have to figure how to fit this into your budget.

Maybe instead of going out so much, fine dine your significant other by cooking dinner at home.

You can't tell someone you want to get to know them and do nothing to make the time special. Put in a little effort. Think about what you can do without having to spend too much, or that can be done for free.

Virgo

An ex who is bitter can appear out of the blue to connect, but really what they want to do is hurt you and attack your character.

You might think that they have changed with how nice they start off in text, but sure enough, when you let your guards down that's when they show their true colors.

Use their negative energy to your benefit. Take what you hear and only let what you know to be true to improve. The rest? Consider the source.

Libra

You have a past, but that does not mean that you need to share the details with every person you meet so that they are caught up to speed.

Let a person get to know who you are today. Let them earn the right to know more than necessary. If they weren't part of your history, then it's yours to share — when ready.

Scorpio

Loaning money to a friend is a quick way to lose the relationship. You might feel that this is a good idea, but there can be conditions that make it impossible to repay you back.

So, if you give, perhaps consider this one a gift, and one that you give without any expectations of what happens later.

Sagittarius

What's in this for you, Sagittarius? If you're going to be putting in all the work when it comes to love, you will want to know whether or not your time and energy is going to be appreciated and valued.

You know better than to invest so much time and energy in a dead-end relationship. So, the question is valid. Ask it.

Capricorn

You can just tell when you've got a soul tie forming with another person. There's something karmic, intense and hard to pull away from.

So, this bond that's been formed is impossible to forget, and yet, you know that your time together is meant to be for a brief season. You may catch up once again in another life time to complete what you could not in this one.

Aquarius

You need to talk to a friend who can keep a secret. You don't want to be telling all that you have in your heart to a person who is going to share it with others.

Remain selective, Aquarius. Don't let your inner life be an open book, unless you're sure that's what you need.

Pisces

It's OK to want to be with someone who is on the same page as you.

You don't need to hook up with someone just to be nice. Be with a person because your heart is smitten by their presence. Do it because you think this is someone whom you can love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.