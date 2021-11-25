Love Horoscope For Friday, November 26, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 26, 2021.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Aries

You're standing at a crossroads, Aries. On one side, there's the past, and on the other side in the future.

You have to choose which way to go, and this won't be easy. Follow your heart, and let your inner light lead the way. You'll know you made the right choice when you have peace in your heart.

Taurus

Nothing is easy about a complicated relationship. There will be miscommunication, lots of arguments, and you'll feel as though there's no hope, too.

But if you can endure the worst part, something amazing is going to be on the other side: renewed hope and deep, abiding love.

Gemini

Your partner has made a daily habit of doing the wrong things, and a bridge has been burned in the process.

Now they are sorry and want to work on getting you back. This is a tough decision and one that you need to think through carefully.

Pay attention to their actions now in order to make the right choice for you.

Cancer

Romance can be bittersweet, especially when you're living in the moment but know that this relationship will only last for so long.

You knew that this was part of the deal, Cancer, so as you embrace the sweetness of now, don't let the pain of tomorrow stop you from enjoying what you have.

Leo

You are learning that family does not necessarily mean harmony and union.

You have to accept their shortcomings gracefully, but this doesn't mean you need to be super close or let them in your world.

You can love from a safe distance, Leo. You can say you care but keep yourself emotionally safe.

Virgo

Sometimes words are painful to hear, but you wanted and needed to know the truth. You will appreciate such frank honesty when you are in a better place.

Right now, though the fact that it's over is going to sting and you will need some time to overcome this tremendous sense of disappointment you feel inside.

Libra

An ex returning to your life is so confusing right now. You just go over the breakup and it's as if they knew!

You don't have to go back into what you had with this person. You can listen to their news and catch up with their life's details, but hang up the phone and wish them well. Likely, there's a really good reason this person is in your past.

Scorpio

You don't have to accept sabotage behavior from someone who is emotionally distant and unavailable.

The pattern is clear and as they push you away only to say come closer later, you will need to decide if you want to continue to live this way. You're not going to change them, so you have to change yourself.

Sagittarius

Nothing is perfect, and you're not asking for someone to come packaged without flaws, but you do need that your relationship connects in an honest way. No truth in conversation and you may decide that the most romantic thing for you to do is say goodbye sweetly and never call again.

Capricorn

You have to be the one to make a decision about where things are headed. Don't ask them where they think the relationship is going. You're the one who decides if you want to be all in or not. Have confidence, Capricorn. If this isn't working for you, say so, and if it is, then be all in until it doesn't any longer.

Aquarius

You have plenty of things to do in your area and it's a good thing you're single. You're going to meet lots of new people, and one day, when you're ready, you may choose a person from your social circle to date.

Pisces

No one likes to argue about money, but when you find yourself at odds with your partner over who has to pay for what or who needs to take responsibility, you'll feel the value and importance of this conversation and not run from having it, even if it is tougher than usual for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.