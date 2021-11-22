3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During The Moon In Leo Starting November 23, 2021

With Moon in Leo comes the idea of self-respect and all that entails. When this transit is in our sky, we don't want to treat ourselves badly, and the last thing we can even bear to think about is letting someone else treat us badly.

This transit brings about an aversion to mistreatment and toxicity. In other words, we will feel imbued with confidence and self-trust, and this feeling will help us break free from all that means to poison us with its toxicity. As in people.

Leo is the sign that represents ego, and in this case, it's the 'good' ego — the kind of ego that we need if we are to survive. And life is truly all about survival, of one kind or another.

Moon in Leo allows us to see ourselves as worthy, and worthy of respect, most of all.

This is also the time where people let go of toxic relationships because there is no need for them. We will be letting go during Moon in Leo, of the people and circumstances that make us feel like we are less than we really are.

Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During The Moon in Leo Starting November 23, 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Moon in Leo stirs up everything in you that is innately Leo; it will clear your head and make you certain of your next move.

Confidence is what this transit is all about for you, and this pertains mostly to who you keep in your life and who you've come to realize is only there to use you or treat you with less respect than you can tolerate.

You're not waiting on an adoring crowd of mindless worshippers — no, you are completely sane and just want what everyone else wants: respect.

What makes you different in this regard is that you are now prepared to make the moves that will secure your respect while letting go of the dregs that claw at you to wallow in the mud with them.

You won't have any more of it, and Moon in Leo will have you ready to move forward without looking back.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon in Leo brings out your ability to express yourself in plain, clear terms. You have the confidence and the intelligence to back up your statements, and you are fearless when it comes to laying down the law, and during this transit, the law is all about respect.

You demand it, and you see that you're getting none of it where one person in your life is concerned.

You have weighed the options; should you end this relationship or keep it on, knowing the consequences?

You will decide to move on, to let go of the person who seems to only offer toxic behavior and the promise of it never letting up. Your introspection on the topic ends up with only one conclusion: Move on, let it go, end the toxic relationship today.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have a choice ahead of you: hold tight to a situation that brings you comfort, and toxicity, or be brave enough to move along without that person, knowing that the future will be so much better without them.

So, right now, you're dealing with laziness and comfort; this person in your life who is toxic? They will only get worse, and you know it.

You also know that it seriously disrupts your day to have to confront them and/or change their ways. So, you keep this toxicity in your life simply because it's too inconvenient to change it, and that makes you a suffering martyr.

Why suffer another day, Capricorn? You have it within you to recognize the power push of the Moon in Leo — use it to your advantage. Take a chance and free yourself from this toxic relationship.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda