3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 22, 2021

Yesss! We are now in Sagittarius, with a Cancer Moon and the Moon Sextile Uranus, so what could go wrong?

Well, for starters... there's this idea that you were 'supposed' to be doing something or being somewhere that you seemed to have never gotten the memo for.

In other words, you're not where you should be, and everyone is expecting you to be where they want you to be.

Another possibility for potential upset comes with Moon Sextile Uranus, a transit that is very good at inspiring us to do things our own way. Sounds fabulous, right?

It is until we realize that people are counting on us to do this, do that, be here, be there, etc. We are flirting with the idea of becoming everyone's disappointment today, and that leads to the big question: Do we care?

Well, if we didn't care, it wouldn't be a rough day, but we DO care. We don't want to disappoint everyone and we want very badly for everyone in our circle to at least be happy with us and what we provide. What's to be expected on this day, for many of us, is the idea that we can't please everybody, all the time.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 22, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You like the sunshiny feeling of being back in a Fire sign such as Sagittarius. It always enlivens you and makes you feel spirited and happy. If only you could bottle that feeling and take it with you today, because unfortunately, Moon Sextile Uranus is going to set you up, only to let you down big time.

You feel good, ready — you want to conquer the world, it's that kind of powerful day for you...until you realize that not only is no one listening, nothing you do or say seems to have an affect on anything.

This makes you feel weak, depleted. How did such a good attitude turn into such a rotten day? You certainly did put in a solid effort, but this day, Aries, it's not going to recognize your effort. It might be a good sign to try again tomorrow.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because there's a Moon in Cancer, you will be feeling especially sensitive to the point where you may not be able to handle criticism, and that's exactly what you'll be getting today.

Yay, everybody's favorite thing — being criticized and judged. You know that you can't be as bad as you're being portrayed, yet you can't seem to get out of the funk you feel as a result of being the punching bag of the day.

You'd rather just be alone, staying in your abode, safe from the constant demands of fellow humans. Ugh, humans can be so demanding sometimes.

What makes this a rough day for you is that you can't escape it. Oh, it will pass and all will return to 'normal' but on this day, you'll have to deal with 'constructive critique' and lots of "You should do it this way..." Expect much rolling of the eyes, on your part.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Moon Sextile Uranus is not on your side today, nor is it ever really on anyone's side. How this transit is going to mess with your plans is about what you expect versus what you receive.

This may be financial, which is a real drag if you're anticipating a paycheck and it doesn't arrive on time. Being the fierce Leo that you are, you may start a fight with whoever is responsible for this lateness, and as it goes with you, you'll take a common mistake personally, which will be the wrong way to go about doing things.

You're at the mercy of the system — it's not personal so don't go burning down the house just to make a point.

What makes this day rough for you is your overreaction to menial things. You will get paid, there may have been a mistake, but it will be taken care of. Don't let your frustrations take over the entire day, and if you can, keep your fire to yourself. Seriously.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda