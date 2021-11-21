3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During Sun Conjunction Mercury Starting November 22, 2021

One of the reasons why three zodiac signs whose love life improves November 22, 2021 is that we may come into some good luck when it comes to love and our love lives is because Sun Conjunction Mercury has a way of fine-tuning our understanding of that which we have an interest in.

In other words, if we ever considered getting to know our love interest better, this is the prime time for that. Luck is on our side when it comes to love, especially for three zodiac signs.

Sun conjunct Mercury works with our minds. We will feel enabled to go further and to trust our instincts when it comes to figuring someone one.

Other zodiac signs are complex; they are not mere reflections of our own selves, and during this transit, we will see their differences with awe. What looks different will appear as curious, something we want to know more about. And, when this comes to the people we love, it only stands that we will want to listen to their words and learn from them.

When people know they are being listened to, they want to be their best, and between the interest that is shown, and the ego-flare that happens when we know we're being listened to, we tend to get into good moods. And before we know it, everyone's in a good mood, and that, my friends, is how the luck begins.

Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During Sun Conjunction Mercury Starting November 22, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may be at the bottom of all your problems and solutions when it comes to your love life, Aries. This means that while you're starting trouble and being too pushy, you're also smart enough to recognize when opportunities for peace and romance are being made available to you, and now, during Sun Conjunction Mercury, such an opportunity will arise.

If you have something that you want to say to your person — partner, and lover-to-be, then now is the time, because they are particularly open to your suggestions and will find positivity in your words.

If you want this relationship to move forward, then you need to take action now, and Sun Conjunction Mercury makes a space for you where you can approach your person with new ideas and an outline for the future.

They will accept your ideas because they trust you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've always believed in communicating your ideas, and yet, you've fallen back into old habits, where you clam up when you should be voicing the hell out of what's on your mind.

Sun Conjunction Mercury is here to open that voice of yours up for being heard, and who is going to hear you?

The person you are having a relationship with - and not only are they going to hear you, but they are also going to accept and work with whatever it is that's on your mind.

This is all positive, but you have to trust in the universe that your point will not only be listened to, but that it will be heard deep within, and that will cause positive change in your love life.

What feels like great luck is simply you making an effort to communicate with love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't mess around anymore with things like trouble in the relationship. If you smell a problem, you have zero inhibitions about getting to the point and confronting your partner with whatever is on your mind.

Well, you'll be getting a double dose of that confrontational skill with Sun Conjunction Mercury in town, doing its number on your head.

When you are influenced by such a transit, it only makes it easier for you. You get your point across quickly, and you get things done.

Your partner is both receptive to you and willing to do their part, as they realize this is a very 'lucky' season in their lives, as well. Use your amazing power of communication here to tie up loose ends in the relationship so that the two of you can move into a bright and beautiful future together.

