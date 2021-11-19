3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Mercury Square Jupiter Starting November 20, 2021

Three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during Mercury square Jupiter starting November 20, 2021, will have felt this coming.

Mercury Square Jupiter means one thing for relationships: the chance to voice opinions and share meaningful communication.

These are fearless days and when we have something on our mind that needs to be said out loud, this is when it's going to happen. As they say, "It's now or never."

While this transit doesn't automatically mean that couple will be falling apart, it does mean that for certain partnerships, things will be said that will not be able to be 'unheard.'

In other words, Mercury Square Jupiter will enliven our conversations to the point where we may very well end up destroying our own relationship because we pushed the envelope a little too far open.

What becomes revealed during this time cannot become hidden, and that's what many people will have to deal with.

Another aspect that comes along with this transit is laziness, which is a big player in the destruction of any relationship.

For certain zodiac signs, this kind of laziness could be the beginning of the end. Between harsh words said and the lack of initiative to react with interest - this might mean the relationship is falling apart.

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Mercury Square Jupiter Starting November 20, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you may end up suffering with here, Gemini is the realization that what you expected to happen didn't happen, and that kind of disappointment is exactly what might bring about new depression.

If you are feeling truly down in the dumps, the last thing you need is a lack of support from your partner, and due to Mercury Square Jupiter's brand of laziness-making, your partner will merely 'phone in' their reaction to your needs.

This will anger you and make you lash out at them, bringing forth many of the issues that you've held on to for a long time. You are upset with your partner, and the fact that they aren't coming through for you now, during your time of need is just horrid, in your opinion.

Your opinion may take the form of a breakup, because, in all honesty, you just can't take another minute of this 'faux support.'

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because this transit is so communication-rich, you need to watch your mouth around your partner, if you know what I mean.

Yes, you are the person who says some of the most insulting things around, and yes, you are proud of your ability to be nervy, but Mercury Square Jupiter is working on both of you, and your partner might just be in a feisty enough mood to stand up to your battering ram of insults.

Nobody's lying down for this transit. Everyone's on guard and will fight the fight if needed. That means it's not just you feeling scrappy and ready to end things if you don't get your way.

You're not the only one frustrated in this relationship and you'll come to know this in spades during Mercury Square Jupiter. Hopefully, you can take what you dish out because you're going to need to.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't always let your feelings out, but when you do - you speak your truth and there's no holds barred. You come right out with it, and sometimes you are less than gentle in your speech. Prepare for major arguments and the possibility of a breakup during Mercury Square Jupiter.

Usually, the two of you feel you can get through anything but isn't that because you've been biding your time knowing that you didn't want to hit that person with the hard truth of your real feelings?

Well, 'real feelings' are coming up and they're not going away any time too soon, and once you, Sagittarius, poke a pin in that water balloon, let's just say you both will not be able to avoid the explosion of emotion that will come.

There's a very good chance your relationship will fall apart during this season IF you don't pace your arguments and watch your words.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda