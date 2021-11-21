3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 22, 2021

The day brings a calm placid energy as we move through the emotions of the Cancer Moon, and this makes it a great day for three zodiac signs on November 22, 2021.

After the intensity of the past few days it’s a welcome relief to feel as though we are at peace with ourselves and our lives, even if we know there is change on the horizon.

While the Partial Lunar Eclipse in Taurus has now passed, we are securely within the two-week period between eclipses known as the rabbit hole, a term lovingly adapted from Alice in Wonderland as during this time anything can and often does happen.

This time period represents a two-week window in which we are often encouraged to look more closely at ourselves, to say yes where we’ve only said no, and to stop wondering what if and instead begin to take steps of action.

Today though should feel like a little bit of a break in the whirlwind to allow us to relax and enjoy feeling good without having to go looking under stones for trouble that can leave for another day.

The only transit happening today is the Venus-Mars sextile which we will have in effect until December 1st. This transit brings nothing but positivity, more so if you are a Capricorn or Scorpio.

Together the cosmic lovers help us feel more confident, sexy, and even just comfortable in our own skin allowing us to start radiating our worth from an internal spot instead of questioning it based on what’s happening outside of us.

We still may be drawn to start looking into new topics such as astrology or even philosophy thanks to the Sagittarian Sun, but likely anything we do will be purely for entertainment purposes as we aren’t going to really be in the place to take any drastic action just yet.

But even these calm days offer a reprieve from the world because sometimes we need to slow down so that we can see what matters most.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 22, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s definitely been a rough time for you lately with very little good news or truly positive days. Part of that is the situation that you’re currently in and your reluctance to change it, but the other is that you sometimes have difficulty seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when you’re overwhelmed by what you’re feeling now.

With the waning moon passing through your zodiac sign, you should be able to discern which of your emotions are helpful and beneficial to your path and which are ready to be discarded as part of your old and outdated self.

This doesn’t necessarily change things overnight for you but by allowing yourself to set down what is heavy you’ll get to enjoy this astrological break where the only thing you have to worry about is whether to stay in or go out tonight.

There will be bigger shifts coming around the time of the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Sagittarius in just a few weeks but right now allow yourself to rest, to not feel responsible for what isn’t yours, but also to believe that things will get better. Sometimes just being in space to believe they will help them manifest all the more quickly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Even though your season has passed and you’re now firmly beginning your personal new year Mars is still moving through your zodiac sign.

The planet of action, ambition, and passion will be in your zodiac sign through the beginning of December helping you to sort out what you want to manifest and what you want to drop by the wayside because it no longer resonates with you. In this space, you’re being asked to become clear about whether or not you still want the things that you thought you did.

This can be in terms of anything as a solar return tends to target all areas of our lives. You have no problem shedding your skin and transforming time and time again, but you tend to forget to ask yourself if you’re working for what the old you wanted or what this new version of your dreams of.

Today with the Mars Venus sextile you should be feeling amazing about yourself, inside and out. Don’t be surprised if this attracts some attention in terms of being asked out or for your phone number, it’s all part of this transitive magic.

Take it all with a grain of salt looking for where something feels like it’s new or a test from a previous pattern. Make time to just allow yourself to feel good today and if clarity comes then great, and if not, then it can still be a great day.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’ve been moving through a struggling journey of finding your truth and trying to figure out best how to live it. While this might not be unique to you, there is a piece of your story that you’ve been questioning as you try to make peace with what’s happened and also make plans for what will be.

Scorpio Season asked you to look at everything more deeply, which wasn’t always a fun task, but it did prove to be helpful for you as you had to deal with things that you’ve tried to ignore. But now as we begin Sagittarius Season, another fire zodiac sign, you’re feeling like you can breathe a bit easier and even feeling more like yourself.

Today’s energy should allow you the ability to face what it is you’re feeling and to find greater peace within it. Maybe you don’t know all the steps that you should take but you do know that where you are isn’t where you want to be, which is the first step.

Enjoy the boost of energy you get today and learn to start trusting yourself again, you have to feel that you're safe with yourself before you even get to the decision-making part of things.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.