3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Week November 22 - 28, 2021

This week will be wonderful for some zodiac signs and for others, maybe not so much. The three zodiac signs who will have a great week include Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, and starting November 22 to November 28, 2021, even difficult times turn into something positive.

It's Thanksgiving Week here in the USA and for some, it's a time for family gatherings and much gratitude.

As we all know and can probably agree upon — family gatherings aren't always the warm and fuzzy affair that we'd like them to be though they most certainly can be wonderful.

Sometimes, family is all one needs to be happy, and many believe that if you have your family, you have everything.

Many of us get time off from our workload, and that, in itself, is a welcome relief. Certain zodiac signs take to this holiday season with readiness and enthusiasm, and we will focus on those horoscope signs, as they are about to experience a great week.

We start the week out with the Moon in Cancer, which makes sense, as so much of Cancer's influence revolves around the home and family. Ironically, on the day of Thanksgiving, November 25, we will see the transits Moon Opposite Saturn, Moon Square Uranus, and Moon Square Mars.

With so many fiery and somewhat hostile transits, our Thanksgiving dinner should be interesting, to say the least.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Week November 22 - 28, 2021:

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You like to be seen as someone who doesn't fuss over holidays; your cool and confident attitude is merely a cover for the complete and total sentimental mushball that you really are.

This week is going to feel absolutely wonderful for you, as you plan, prepare, cook and gather friends and family to your table to share a feast of love and pleasantries.

There is nothing false here. You are working with Moon in Cancer, and even though Moon Opposition Saturn may try your patience, you're going to breeze through this week like a happy little clam.

You are also aware of what you're getting into — the fam and friends situation may end up in a war, but you certainly won't be a part of it. Forewarned is forearmed, and you will be avoiding those in the family who start trouble. Your attitude is one of, "Smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The entire week is about knowing who you're going to be seeing on Thanksgiving Day, and the excitement you'll be feeling over the entire get-together.

Moon Square Uranus may have you reminiscing and going over good times from the past, but in all honesty — you're just happy to not have to work, Aquarius.

That Cancer Moon hits you right at the top of the week and sets the tone: it's all about the home. That means time off from work, time to shop for gifts, time to prepare food, and time with the family.

You know in advance that this might not be as easy peasy as you'd think, in terms of family gatherings, but it seems the universe is smiling down on you, making sure all goes according to plan. Gratitude rings abundantly, and you will feel humbled and blessed during this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You've been planning on this week being a great one for an entire year. There's a good chance you didn't get to celebrate the Thanksgiving season last year due to the pandemic and all that it came with, and this year - things feel different.

There's so much to be grateful for, and anytime you can get together with the people you love is a great time for you.

You're at your finest now, Pisces: loving people, great intentions, hopes, and dreams discussed at the dinner table...and hopefully, Moon Square Mars won't tickle the nerves of that one family member who tends to be ornery and rambunctious.

Well, even if they do get out of hand, it's already expected, so you know how to avoid that curveball. Things should go smoothly for you throughout the week, and should you hit an obstacle — it won't matter.

You've been there, you've done it, and you have better things to focus on.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda