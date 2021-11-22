3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 23, 2021

We've got a couple of show-off astrological transits coming at us on November 23, 2021, and for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day, Tuesday, we will see just how troublesome they can be as they flex.

While we probably won't see too much flack coming from Moon Trine Neptune or Moon Trine Mars, we will definitely feel the burn of Moon Opposition Venus and Moon Opposition Pluto.

Let's focus on those two latter transits, as those are the ones to throw us for a loop on Tuesday.

Moon Opposition Venus can make our romantic endeavors seem riddled with flaws during this transit, we tend to be overly judgmental towards partners, and without being conscious of it, we tend to start little rifts that, if left unchecked, may turn into major familial disputes.

We become forgetful during this transit, and for some, that may lead to neglect.

Moon Opposition Pluto is the whammy nobody needs in their life as it brings with it a feeling of failure and the consciousness that we're weak and suggestible.

We don't trust our own strength at this time, and for some, this could lead to opening the floodgates to many bad habits and/or addictions.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 23, 2021:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You will fare well throughout this set of transits, but not because you want to but because you have to. Your strength and fortitude will be put to the test. It's not what you had in mind for today, as you were probably planning on a relaxing-though-creative day.

What you'll get instead is a series of tests that you either have to pass, or you get left behind. Not one to be left behind in anything you participate in, you'll step up to the plate and put in all the effort you have towards making things go well for yourself.

But it's not what you wanted to do, and you begrudge this day for getting in the way of your peace. You didn't want to have to work so hard today, yet, that's what you'll be doing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your main influence today will be Moon Opposition Venus, as it throws your relationship for a loop, thanks to a whole bunch of misunderstandings and wrong moves.

Your partner means well, but their constant barrage of requests and demands is starting to grate on your nerves, and what do you do when you can't handle it anymore?

You go silent. And when you go silent, your partner goes ballistic. It's a sick synergy that the two of you have going, and it never works, but it's reliable because you both always go into your own worlds when there is conflict.

Here's the stupid part: there is no conflict, there's just ego and misunderstanding. Nothing is actually wrong with your relationship. It's the Moon Opposition Venus transit that has you both assuming that everything is wrong.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What's going to bum you out today is that you feel fresh and eager to share your amazing thoughts and what do you find out? No one is interested. Not today, at least. It seems everyone's in their own world, and no one cares about you or your amazing ideas.

You feel you could add so much at a time like this, but the people in your life seem to not know you exist, and that can turn your good mood into a truly angry one. Anger doesn't work well on you, Pisces, as you tend to let it get out of hand.

While Moon Trine Neptune keeps on making you feel special and worthy, Moon Opposition Pluto keeps stomping on that, via the thoughtlessness and indifference of others towards you. If you are someone who has an addictive personality, you need to be extra careful not to slip back into old, bad habits on this day.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda