3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 20, 2021

What makes up for a challenging day is a set of transits that can go either way on November 20, 2021, and this makes Saturday rough for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day.

We are looking at tender states of emotional confusion, due to Moon Trine Saturn, and communication that has a particularly easy time of going awry, during Mercury Square Jupiter.

We're on our last day of Scorpio Sun and it seems to want to go out with a bang.

What might make this day rougher than usual is that we will be feeling a need to be responsible while others around us flaunt their lack of responsibility.

This will bring about anger; we'll become judgmental and accusatory.

We start out feeling good about who we are and what we do, and we end up defending our cause in front of what feels like a bunch of idiots.

We can anticipate rash moves, sudden changes and impulsive decisions that are all slated for the trash bin.

This upset will not last, however, during the clash of these two transits, we can definitely expect conflict and unhappiness for a few of the signs here.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 20, 2021:

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is the kind of day that you might call a 'major balancing act' where you have to do so many things that go against your nature that the actions alone bring about stress for you.

You are completely responsible for signing on and agreeing to do these tasks, yet now that you're in it, you don't feel right about it at all. It's as if you didn't foresee what was about to happen, that you'd be heavily involved in something you actually want nothing to do with. Yet. there you are.

Moon Trine Saturn has got you feeling as though you want to rebel, but that would blow so much for you, as in 'money.'

And so, you stick with it, and you make your money, but you don't like it. Mercury Square Jupiter keeps you in your place, and for some reason, that brings out in you some serious resentment.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are on your last day of Scorpio Sun and as mentioned before, you won't go out without a bang.

Mercury Square Jupiter presents your 'bang' situation, and your weapon is your fierce mouth and what seems like a lack of conscience.

You just don't care and you will let people know just how little you care about their feelings on the matter.

This day is all about how you relate to and with other people; you'll feel argumentative and pushy — you may even start a fight with someone at work, just because you can.

People will back away from you because they will sense that you're in an irritable mood and they want no part of that.

This is the kind of day where you show vulnerability by making it known that you are afraid of not being noticed. You want the spotlight, even if it means you have to be a brat to get it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Today you will feel as though your patience is at its end. You've tried, you've put in all the effort you possibly can, and all you can see are the people around you, getting in the way, preventing progress from happening, and generally messing everything up.

Today is the day where people are officially on your nerves and there is nothing you can do about it.

You've got Moon Trine Saturn stimulating you to do and say the right thing, but are you right? Is what you're doing the right thing, or is it just you who thinks so?

That's what's going to underline your day. You think you're right, others think you're crazy, and between the lot of you, nothing gets done and everyone gets to feel ultimately frustrated and alone in their actions.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.