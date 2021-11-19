3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon Trine Saturn, November 20, 2021

This transit, Moon Trine Saturn, can be very specific for the three zodiac signs whose love life improves on November 20, 2021.

We're talking about our love lives being improved, but not necessarily because we're having 'better intimacy' or we're 'communicating better.'

In fact, we're talking about taking that love a step further — marriage. How we go about this is exactly what's going to make us happy, as a couple.

Not everyone in the world wants a fancy wedding, if they are, indeed, planning on getting married.

If you identify with this kind of thinking and just happen to be engaged and planning your marriage, you may be influenced by the Moon Trine Saturn — a surefire kick in the butt that may have you thinking about eloping.

The only people who enjoy the idea of eloping are the people who are getting married, themselves.

Everybody else, family and friends, usually shudder at the thought. People are so accustomed to the idea of a big celebration, renting a hall, throwing a banquet, lights — camera action.

Getting married, to some, is a lovely idea, but having an actual wedding can be intimidating.

Not everyone wants to be on display; some really just want to be married without having to be a celebrity for the day.

Moon Trine Saturn is like the healing balm that gives us the power to do things our way when it comes to our own love lives.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon Trine Saturn, November 20, 2021

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While you have a reputation of being a homebody who prefers quiet to noise, you are also someone who doesn't necessarily believe in big marriage celebrations.

Sure, you like a gorgeous gown, but you don't need a wedding party to have one, especially if you are the bride. If you've been planning out a wedding, you're probably regretting your every move by now.

You'd much rather do this quietly; the idea of having a camera follow your every step makes you feel violated and gross. You don't want to be watched, or predicted. You don't have any need to show off your wedding ring or twirl for the video.

With Moon Trine Saturn, you'll enjoy the idea of it even less, as this transit is going to have you convinced that the preferred way to get married is to do it your way.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you're about to get married, there's a good chance the person you're engaged to wants the same things as you do — mainly, a wedding party so small that it's made up of only two people: you and your partner.

With the Moon Trine Saturn, you may very well come up with a plan to elope. Just the idea of getting away without anyone's gaze, judgement or demand makes the two of you extremely happy.

You've never liked the entire wedding procedure; it's always been uncomfortable for you to even be at a wedding. You find them ridiculous and without purpose; love doesn't need this kind of theater.

You would prefer to just go off with your loved one and get married without the paparazzi tracking down your every step. Time to seriously avoid, "Now, it's time for the bride to dance with her father..."

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Not only is the Moon Trine Saturn going to bolster your already cemented feelings on getting married in front of a crowd of hungry relatives, it's going to make you want to flee in terror from the idea of doing anything anyone wants.

You have never ever ever followed the norm, Sagittarius, and when it comes to getting married, the last thing on this earth that you want is a big wedding where everyone is in everyone's family is there to judge your beauty as a bride.

Ugh, the whole thing makes you want to...elope. And if there is any sign that was born to do things their way and their way alone, it's you. You will have no problem at all convincing your partner to elope, as they are already into you as you are.

Moon Trine Saturn brings out your inner fighter, and if fighting for independence and the right to do things, like getting married, your way, then so be it. Now that's what we call an improvement in one's love life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda