3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During Venus Trine Uranus, November 18 - 20, 2021

On November 18 - 20, 2021, Venus Trine Uranus, and with it comes a surge of power that can either make us or break us, and for three zodiac signs whose luck in love improves this is important.

These are the days when priorities demand to be named, and when it comes to marriage, many couples will come to a crossroads — once again, it's 'make or break' time, thanks to Venus Trine Uranus. What's good news is that for some signs, they will see great luck in love during this transit.



If you've been wondering about your partner's commitment to the partnership, then this is the time to ask the important questions.

Many couples grow comfortable with their situations while harboring deep resentments that are never spoken aloud. Scorpio wants nothing to do with that kind of repression, and you can expect that Venus Trine Uranus is going to bring all sorts of issues and ultimatums into the light.

This is the time to use your lucky transit. This is the time to figure out whether you and your partner can work together to make this thing a good one, or to leave it in the dust.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During Venus Trine Uranus Starting November 18 - 20, 2021

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You didn't get into this relationship thing just so that one day you could up and leave. Nope, that's just not you, and you certainly hope that's not part of what makes up your partner, either.

You are both in it to win it, and if it means that you have to ask each other the hard questions — well, then that's the way it has to be. Venus Trine Uranus can bring out the best in a relationship, and you and your partner happen to take to this transit with open arms and the willingness to try.

Do you and your partner fight a lot? Yes, you do, and that makes you both wonder why you're still together — after all, you kind of drive each other nuts most of the time...but that's not really all you're about, is it? There's so much goodness here, so much untapped potential that it would be worth it for both of you to stick it out and save the marriage.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you're about to experience during Venus Trine Uranus, is the feeling of inevitability. You feel that you and your partner have been going in the wrong direction for way too long and that no one's said anything about it.

It's as if you are both too afraid to confront the other on these very obvious issues, and so, both of you have sort of slunk into nothingness, where you just accept rather than suggest.

The thing is, you were once such a brilliant couple. What happened? Were you both just whittled down by life and now you're both content to just be blobs who do nothing but accept and settle?

No way, Leo — that's not you, and that's not your spouse, either. Venus Trine Uranus is not going to let you throw your marriage away. Step in and save it. This work is worthwhile. Think of it as a rush of good luck coming your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are doing all that you can in your power to save your partnership and it looks like your efforts are coming to fruition; things are starting to look good again. You are now empowered by Venus Trine Uranus, and there's no stopping you — you're a person on a mission, and you're going to get what you want, which is to save the relationship and carry on in peace and harmony.

You are not afraid to 'have the talk' and you are fully prepared to answer all and any questions, with total honesty.

You believe honesty is the only way to make sense out of a relationship that's fallen into semi-ruin, and the idea of ending the whole thing is just not an option. You feel strong, you feel confident, lucky, and you feel very passionate about your partnership, if it means work, then work is what you shall do.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda